Fort McCoy observes 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month with special event

Fort McCoy held its annual observance of National Hispanic Heritage Month on Sept. 19 at McCoy’s Community Center with a special event led by a guest speaker who’s a Milwaukee-native.



The guest speaker for the event was Vickie Sanchez, director of Multicultural Student Services at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Sanchez shared many personal experiences in her presentation.



Sanchez’s presentation was about culture, which also reflects the 2023 Department of Defense (DOD) theme for National Hispanic Heritage Month — “Todos Somos, Somos Uno.”



“Todos Somos, Somos Uno” translates to “we are all, we are one.” Jennifer Lasko, human resources specialist and diversity, equity, Inclusion and accessibility advisor at the Bureau of Fiscal Service, U.S. Department of the Treasury came up with the 2023 theme.



“I thought of this theme in retrospect to how we in the Hispanic community represent so many different things (many cultures, many skin colors, many points of views) and yet we are together as one — one community, one people, one vision,” Lasko said in a presentation by the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute (DEOMI).



Sanchez’s presentation encouraged others to view this cultural diversity through more than a surface-level glance. Explaining that perception and experience give two views to the same thing. Tamales being one of the examples of a cultural moment that is more than meets the eye. It’s not just about the meal but making it and who you share those moments with.



“It was about community because we didn't just make a dozen, we made 50 dozen and then we're sharing it with everyone,” Sanchez said. “It was about the stories; it was about history. It was about sharing; it was just about being with one another.”



According to DEOMI, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15. Each year the DOD, along with the rest of the nation, recognizes the important contributions and rich culture of Hispanic Americans. Coinciding with important dates in many communities, such as various independence days in Latin America, Hispanic Heritage Month is one of the only DOD cultural observances which spans over multiple months.



As a director of multicultural student services, Sanchez focuses her work on equity, diversity, and inclusion. Her higher education gave her avenues to learn more in the classroom as a first-generation college student but to also experience a different environment as a Latina.



“There was a lot of things that I learned about myself being away from an urban environment to going to a small town, having to face some racist remarks, right in your face, was hard and difficult. Trying to find community was very difficult. But I persevered because I was trying to remember the things that my family had taught me and the things that were also changing because as part of culture, I was trying to form my own identity based upon the things that I was taught.”



Sanchez also spoke about values.



“There’s a lot of different value statements for the Army. One was honor, respect, personal courage. Those are values that … you've taken as being military, but … those are the three that kind of resonate in me as being a person who is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month every single day.”



Sanchez is also a trained facilitator in intercultural development and intercultural conflict styles. She utilizes her intentional advising training in intercultural development to create an environment where students feel heard, valued, and welcomed.



“As we celebrate Hispanic heritage, I want you to kind of think of how culture runs deep for you and how culture can run deep for others. Culture changes and evolves. Our identity evolves and there’s time to challenge our perception,” Sanchez said. “By you sitting here today and learning a little bit about Hispanic heritage, that's a step. That is something that you can be proud of with yourself.”



Sanchez was presented a special plaque of appreciation from Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, and Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger in honor of her speaking at the event.



The 2023 National Hispanic Heritage Month observance at Fort McCoy was organized by Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Equal Opportunity Office. In addition to the guest speaker, the banquet room at McCoy’s Community Center was adorned with materials highlighting Hispanic Heritage, and more.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”