JTF-RH Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

FORD ISLAND, HI --The diversity within Joint Task Force Red Hill (JTF-RH) mirrors the vibrant mix of cultures and origins of our military. U.S. Air National Guard Senior Airman Maritza Garcia, Access Control Point (ACP) sentry, JTF-RH is a shining example, radiating her deep-seated Mexican-American heritage amidst Hawaii’s tropical backdrop.



Growing up in Los Angeles, a hub of rich Mexican culture, Garcia was accustomed to the scent of chiles filling the air and the taste of her mother’s homemade tamales and mole sauce. These experiences, a blend of Mexican traditions and the urban LA vibe, shaped her early years. Now, worlds apart from her childhood stomping grounds, she proudly serves, bridging her heritage with her duties, camaraderie, and familial bonds.



"I think being Mexican-American, being born and raised in L.A. and then coming here 14 years ago, has allowed me to interact with different people from different walks of life," Garcia said. "Growing up the way I grew up, being Mexican in L.A. really opened me up in terms of being able to interchange between two cultures and different people from different walks of life."



While Hawaii’s shores are miles away from L.A.’s bustling streets, Garcia identifies commonalities between Hawaiian traditions and her own. The essence of ’ohana, or familia, aligns deeply with her Mexican values, where tight-knit familial ties form the corner-stone of communities.



U.S. Air National Guard Tech Sgt. Darion Reyes, JTF-RH non-commissioned officer in charge of ACP, and being from Guatemala relates to Garcia’s dedication and the unique perspective she brings. “Airman Garcia never complains about having to do the work. She is very charismatic and lifts everyone’s spirits with stories about her Mexican-American background enriching our team.”



Hawaii, with its blend of indigenous traditions, Asian elements, and a touch of Mexican spirit, can make for a memorable assignment for our servicemen and women. Garcia, as an advocate of her lineage, aspires to serve as a testament to her roots through her dedication as an airman.



“I remember being placed in an all-English-speaking classroom with friends who could only speak Spanish,” she reminisced with a glint in her eye. “We were scared that if we didn’t pass the assignments and tests, we would be separated, so we really wanted to pass together.”



Garcia hopes to uphold that concept of team and to continue her service with the U.S. Air National Guard and dreams of one day becoming an officer. With her dedication and passion for bridging cultures, there's no doubt she'll continue to make waves, both in Hawaii and wherever her career takes her.