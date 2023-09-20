NSWC Dahlgren Division announces teams in Adaptable Interface – Innovation Challenge

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division is excited to announce the teams of Phase II and III of the Adaptable Interface – Innovation Challenge.



Businesses and companies submitted white papers in Phase 1. Teams, ranging from small businesses to large corporations, were selected from Fredericksburg to across the country. They will compete for a prize purse of $250,000.



Eighteen teams come from the following companies: Mission Solutions in Charleston, South Carolina and Hollywood, Maryland; Physical Sciences, Inc. in Andover and Wilmington, Massachusetts and Pleasanton, California; Advent Business Co. in Naperville, Illinois with a D.C. Branch Office in Leesburg, Virginia; Palantir Technologies in Denver, Colorado; Tangram Flex in Dayton, Ohio with a satellite office in Arlington, Virginia; SimVentions with Corporate in Fredericksburg and offices in Dahlgren, King George and Virginia Beach; Lockheed Martin with Corporate Headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland; Leonardo DRS in Arlington; Oteemo in Reston; iWorks Corporation in Reston; Mobile Frontiers in McLean, Virginia; RTI with Global Headquarters in Sunnyvale, California and a U.S. Regional Office in Denver, Colorado; SSTi in Westerville, Ohio; DT Professional Services in Canoga Park, California; Parraid, LLC in Hollywood, Maryland; Skayl, LLC in Westminster, Maryland; Accenture Federal Services in Reston and Annapolis Junction, Maryland; and RevTek Solutions in Leesburg.



The teams are developing an adaptable interface to support rapid integration of systems on Navy ships. They will compete in person during Phases II and III Nov. 1-3 at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren Campus. The objective of Phase II is to assess the ability to develop an interface/adaptive layer between multiple navigation radar interfaces and a combat system interface. Participants will present their results in a presentation on Nov. 1 and move on to Phase III.



In Phase III, NSWCDD will provide the teams a new interface specification for a different navigation radar that will have similar data to the government-provided data on the interface in Phase II. The division will give approximately 24 hours to develop an application that translates the data stream from the new radar as well as the previously provided radar interfaces.



NSWCDD expects to announce the winner Nov. 3.



“I am so impressed with the caliber of the teams and look forward to the adaptable interfaces they will develop that can be used to support the fleet,” said NSWCDD Chief Technology Officer Jennifer Clift.

