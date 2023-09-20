Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow

    Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle recently returned to Goodfellow Air Force Base to commemorate 30 years of training, transforming, and empowering joint and coalition warriors. During his visit, Wehrle reflected upon the continuous growth and innovation of the 17th Training Wing as an integral part of the Air Force.
    Wehrle's connection to Goodfellow dates back to his tenure as the commander of the 17th Training Wing from 1992 to 1994. During his visit, he was able to witness first-hand how the base has expanded its mission and evolved over the years. His observations highlighted the enduring commitment of Goodfellow AFB to prepare the next generation of Airmen and joint service members for the complex challenges of modern warfare.
    “I think it's incredible how the base has grown in the past 30 years,” said Wehrle. “I'm very impressed with the base and with what all the commanders after me have done to train not just Airmen, but all the services here.”
    After the tour, Wehrle was invited to the homecoming celebration and the 76th Air Force Ball, where members of Goodfellow celebrated 30 years of training. These events served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Goodfellow AFB and its vital role in shaping the future of joint and coalition warriors.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 
