Former 17th TRW Commander returns to Goodfellow

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- U.S. Air Force Retired Lt. Gen. Joseph Wehrle recently returned to Goodfellow Air Force Base to commemorate 30 years of training, transforming, and empowering joint and coalition warriors. During his visit, Wehrle reflected upon the continuous growth and innovation of the 17th Training Wing as an integral part of the Air Force.

Wehrle's connection to Goodfellow dates back to his tenure as the commander of the 17th Training Wing from 1992 to 1994. During his visit, he was able to witness first-hand how the base has expanded its mission and evolved over the years. His observations highlighted the enduring commitment of Goodfellow AFB to prepare the next generation of Airmen and joint service members for the complex challenges of modern warfare.

“I think it's incredible how the base has grown in the past 30 years,” said Wehrle. “I'm very impressed with the base and with what all the commanders after me have done to train not just Airmen, but all the services here.”

After the tour, Wehrle was invited to the homecoming celebration and the 76th Air Force Ball, where members of Goodfellow celebrated 30 years of training. These events served as a reminder of the enduring legacy of Goodfellow AFB and its vital role in shaping the future of joint and coalition warriors.

