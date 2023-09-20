Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    100th ARW performs flyover at Madingley American Cemetery

    100th ARW performs flyover at Madingley American Cemetery

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall,

    MADINGLEY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.15.2023

    Story by Karen Abeyasekere 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, performed a flyover over Madingley American Cemetery, Cambridgeshire, Sept. 15, 2023.

    Of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, thousands have been interred at the cemetery at Madingley. There are 3,811 memorials and 5,127 names recorded on the Walls of the Missing, remembering and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for their country while serving overseas.

    Date Taken: 09.15.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 07:32
    Story ID: 454282
    Location: MADINGLEY, CAM, GB
    100th ARW performs flyover at Madingley American Cemetery
    100th ARW performs flyover at Madingley American Cemetery
    100th ARW performs flyover at Madingley American Cemetery

    RAF Mildenhall
    Madingley American Cemetery
    351st Air Refueling Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing

