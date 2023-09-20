100th ARW performs flyover at Madingley American Cemetery

Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall,...... read more read more Photo By Karen Abeyasekere | A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, performs a flyover over Madingley American Cemetery, Cambridgeshire, England, Sept. 15, 2023. Of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, thousands have been interred at the cemetery at Madingley. There are 3,811 memorials and 5,127 names recorded on the Walls of the Missing, remembering and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for their country while serving overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Karen Abeyasekere) see less | View Image Page

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, performed a flyover over Madingley American Cemetery, Cambridgeshire, Sept. 15, 2023.



Of those who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, thousands have been interred at the cemetery at Madingley. There are 3,811 memorials and 5,127 names recorded on the Walls of the Missing, remembering and honoring those who sacrificed their lives for their country while serving overseas.