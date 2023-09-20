Penn-wide safety symposium brings professionals together

Photo By Richard Kim | Stryker vehicles from 4th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Division Rotational Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Richard Kim | Stryker vehicles from 4th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Division Rotational Brigade stand-by and prepare for maneuvers, Sept. 13, at Rodriguez Live Fire Range. The Soldiers were observed by attendees of the 2023 Safety Professionals’ Leadership Development Symposium which took place Sept. 11-15 at Camp Casey, and was attended by various military commands throughout the Korean peninsula. (U.S. Army Photo by Richard C. Kim Jr.) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The first of its kind in 15 years, the 2023 Safety Professionals’ Leadership Development Symposium took place Sept. 11-15 at Camp Casey, and was attended by various military commands throughout the peninsula such as Army Material Command, U.S. Forces Korea, Eighth U.S. Army, Army Field Support Battalion and the Korea Service Corps.



Hosted by the Humphreys Garrison Safety Office, this groundbreaking symposium brought together 54 professionals to discuss critical safety topics, share insights, and synchronize efforts and best practices across the peninsula.



“We’re all doing the same job, just in different ways,” said Randy Turnage, safety officer in charge at Humphreys and the host of the symposium. “This is a time to get together to network, collaborate and cooperate.”



The symposium began with an introductory speech from Brig. Gen. Sean Crockett, deputy commanding general – operations, Eighth Army. Over the course of the week, attendees participated in a series of informative sessions covering a wide array of topics. These sessions included discussions on safety protocols and best practices at the Rodriguez Live Firing Range and the Digital Simulation Training Facility, construction safety, the Army Safety Management Information System (ASMIS), Army Safety and Occupational Health Management System (ASOHMS), and the relationship with the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency (KOSHA). These discussions provided an opportunity to share knowledge among peers to ensure high safety standards.



The symposium marked a significant milestone in fostering a culture of safety within the U.S. military stationed in the country, said Mr. Turnage. By sharing knowledge and experiences, participants left with a deeper understanding of how to mitigate risks and protect the well-being of military personnel and civilians alike, he said.