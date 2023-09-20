Nevada Army Guard general, command staff visits Exercise Cartwheel in Fiji

Nevada Army National Guard leadership visited Soldiers and allied partner nation military personnel this weekend working Exercise Cartwheel 2023, a multinational military training exercise being conducted in the South Pacific this month.



Service members from the Nevada National Guard of the U.S. military, along with others from Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, and the Republic of Fiji, are training during the exercise.



Exercise Cartwheel serves as the flagship operational activity of the United States Army Pacific's Commander's Joint training program. Under the leadership of USARPAC, Exercise Cartwheel deploys a unit that is organized with enablers, personnel, and equipment to carry out security cooperation exercises alongside allied and partner militaries.



This past weekend, Brig. Gen. Troy Armstrong, Nevada Army National Guard land component commander, along with other members of the command staff, visited with Nevada Guardsmen and personnel from the allied nations for the exercise.



The primary objective of Exercise Cartwheel is to provide realistic training experiences in diverse climates, terrains and environments. The exercise ensures that participating forces maintain a state of readiness for unified land operations.



“These training opportunities enhance the operational capabilities of the military and foster mutual learning and understanding among the forces, promoting stronger ties between allied nations,” Armstrong said during his visit. “Exercise Cartwheel is a testament to the dedication and commitment of the participating nations to strengthen their military readiness and cooperation. As the exercise progresses, it is expected to further solidify the bonds between the international forces involved.



“I’m extremely proud of all the work the Nevada National Guard is doing with our allied partners here in the South Pacific.”

