Marines in the Pacific Can Support the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society at Their Nearest Exchange

DALLAS – Marines can now add a contribution to Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS) when checking out at more than 25 Exchanges in the Pacific.



“Donations will make a difference to Marines and Sailors who reach out for a helping hand,” said NMCRS CEO LtGen Robert Ruark, USMC (Ret.). “Our team is truly appreciative of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service for leaning forward to provide this option for Marines stationed on Okinawa.”



NMCRS provides financial, educational and other assistance to Marines, Sailors and their families.



The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has partnered with Army Emergency Relief (AER) and the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF), with shoppers donating more than $7.6 million since 2017.



“Exchange shoppers are generous and all in to support each other, especially in times of need,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “Providing the option to donate to NMCRS will help Marines take care of their fellow Marines and Sailors.”



Shoppers on Okinawa can donate $1 or $5 at the Exchange register to NMCRS during checkout at Camps Foster, Courtney, Kinser, Schwab, Hanson, Butler, Lester, Gonsalves and McTureous as well as Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. Donations can also be made at the Exchange at Camp Fuji in Japan, Camp Muchuk in Korea and Robertson Barracks in Australia.



For more information, shoppers can visit their local Exchange customer service desk.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



