U.S. and African partners provide medical support in East Africa

Dolsan, Somalia - U.S. military members from Kismayo, Somalia partnered with the Kenya Defence Forces and Somali National Army Danab Forces to bring medical supplies and treatment to a local village as part of a Medical Civic Action Program clinic, July 1, 2023, in Dolsan Village, Somalia.



The 91st Civil Affairs Battalion, Special Operations-Airborne, coordinated with the Mobile Surgical Response Team to provide medical care to the villagers as the KDF screened patients and distributed prescriptions for those who were ill. Members of the Somali National Army Danab Forces and Somali National Army provided security while the KDF and 91st Civil Affairs Battalion assisted patients.



“With the partner forces, we were able to administer medical supplies to the local population,” said U.S. Army Capt. Ben Coad, 91st Civil Affairs Battalion Civil Military Support Element-Somalia Team Lead. “It’s a great opportunity for the Kenya Defence Forces and the SNA Danab to work together and to bolster those partnerships.”



Operated by host nation partner forces in coordination with U.S. joint services, MEDCAPs serve as temporary field clinics to provide limited medical treatment to the local population. U.S. forces regularly engage in MEDCAPs to work alongside African partners and provide medical care to remote communities, bolstering trust and security within the region.



“We have come to promote the safety of the local populace,” said Maj. D. K. Mosbey, KDF commanding officer. “It’s about the promotion of security, justice and local authority to the federal government of Somalia, to include Jubaland. Today we met with the chief of this area and had an opportunity for a positive engagement.”



Over 250 men, women and children sought medical aid at the MEDCAP for conditions ranging from Dengue fever to urinary tract infections. Patients that required specialized treatment were referred to the medical facility on Kismayo where more advanced treatment options were available from the KDF.



“It goes a long way towards building confidence,” said Capt. B. C. Omondi, KDF physician. “It has been a pleasure working with the locals, as well as working with our partner forces (Somali National Army, Danab, U.S. forces).”

