403rd AFSB visits Bethany Farm Orphanage children

Courtesy Photo | Children from the Bethany Farm Orphanage perform for guests during a community event hosted by the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade in Daegu, South Korea, Sept. 9.

DAEGU, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade and the Korea-U.S. Security Alliance Forum sponsored a community event here, in support of the Bethany Farm Orphanage, Sept. 9.



The gathering held at a K-Water, a local water utility’s facility, saw an impressive turnout underscoring the strong community spirit in Daegu.



“This was a fantastic opportunity to engage and uplift the children of Bethany Farm Orphanage while fostering closer ties between the U.S. military and the people of Daegu,” said Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd AFSB.



A highlight of the event was a performance by a singer from the 1970s Korean group, Kang Chon People, lending a nostalgic touch to the festivities. The audience was further entertained by the tricks of two talented magicians. It was undeniable, however, that the children of Bethany Farm who were the soul of the event. Their spirited song, dance, and piano performances showcased their innate talents and the nurturing environment of Bethany Farm.



Sgt. 1st Class Secenea Moore, non-commissioned officer in charge, S3 Operations, spearheaded the event. SFC Moore, along with her dedicated team, ensured seamless organization – from setup to the distribution of food, cake, and gifts for the children. Their dedication was palpable in every detail, making the day a smooth and enjoyable experience for all attendees.



“I love to be a part of the community. I love to do things outside of my day-to-day work and be able to give to others. These are the type of things that I do in the States on my weekends, so I was very happy to be able to come to another country and do the same type of thing here,” Moore said. “It went far beyond our expectations. It was a beautiful experience, and I can't wait for the next event.”



Food and refreshments were in abundant supply, catering to diverse tastes. The cake, in particular, was a crowd favorite. As the event unfolded, engaging games were organized, leading to prizes for the children. The generous contributions of the 403rd AFSB team and local businesses were instrumental in procuring gifts. To further elevate the experience for the children, K-Water generously provided stuffed animal toys, ensuring each child left with a cherished memento of the day.



“The event was wonderful. I brought my family along and my daughter really enjoyed seeing the children,” said Capt. Tamara Calixte, officer-in-charge, Training Readiness Exercise, S3 Operations. “It was a great event and I’m glad we had the opportunity to give back to the Korean community.”



Beyond the fun and camaraderie, the event highlighted the commitment of U.S. military organizations to integrate positively into the local community. This event, among others, signifies the Powerhouse Brigade’s proactive efforts in building and maintaining robust relationships with the residents of Daegu. The continual strengthening of this bond is a testament to the mutual respect and collaboration between the U.S. military and the Daegu community.



The Korea-U.S. Security Alliance Forum fosters relationships between Korean and American public and private entities to further their goal of strong cooperation between the two countries.