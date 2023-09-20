Keeper of the Colors: Expeditionary District Gains New Senior Leader

Photo By Richard Rzepka | The Transatlantic Expeditionary District gained a new senior leader Aug. 9 during an...... read more read more Photo By Richard Rzepka | The Transatlantic Expeditionary District gained a new senior leader Aug. 9 during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. In a time-honored military tradition, Sgt. Maj. David Kluba assumed the roles and responsibilities of the district's senior enlisted advisor as the district's distinctive red and white colors were passed to him by Expeditionary District Commander Col. Mohammed Rahman, who said that he is encouraged that Kluba is now the custodian of the district's colors. see less | View Image Page

The Transatlantic Expeditionary District gained a new senior leader Aug. 9 during an Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.



In a time-honored military tradition, Sgt. Maj. David Kluba assumed the roles and responsibilites of the district's senior enlisted advisor as the district's distinctive red and white colors were passed to him by Expeditionary District Commander Col. Mohammed Rahman, who said that he is encouraged that Kulba is now the custodian of the district's colors.



"Sergeant Maj. Kluba is going to add tremendous value to TAE," said Rahman. "With his excellent interpersonal skills, he is the right leader for our remarkable organization. He is bringing a wealth of knowledge from serving in many different organizations in many different capacities ... we are fortunate to have a seasoned leader like him."



Rahman called the passing of the colors a noble occassion. Transcending mere fabric and pigment, a unit's colors embody the essence of honor, unity and in the Expeditionary District's case, the continuation of a legacy of engineering excellence in the region.



After this symbolic exchange, Kluba emphasized his commitment to provide the highest level of support, guidance, professionalism to the Expeditionary team. As a principal advisor to the commander, Kluba said that he is resolved to help further strengthen partnerships and capacity that supports Soldiers, civilians and partner forces while prioritzing safety, quality of life and district morale in one of the most complex engineering environments in the world.



Kluba said that his faith in God and family have led him to this position and that without them he could not have made it to what the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy motto describes as "Ultima" -- latin for "final" or "the utmost" -- the culminating stages of leadership and responsibility for enlisted Soldiers in the Army.



"First of all I would like to thank God -- without him nothing would be available," said Kluba who then went on to thank his family. "Theresa, my kids ... Xavier, Sebastian, Jackson, Jacoby and Sara -- this is my third year away so you've held it down ... without you guys I wouldn't be here."



Kluba also thanked Transatlantic Division leadership for placing special trust and confidence in Kluba's ability to lead a diverse formation of Soldiers and civilians from myriad districts and units across the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Engineer Regiment.



Established May 15, 2021 from the merger of the Transatlantic Afghanistan District and Task Force Essayons, the Expeditionary District remains the only forward-deployed district in the #USACE inventory. Since its incept, the district has remained thoroughly engaged throughout the Central Command area of responsibility closing out hundreds of contracts; providing design, contracting, construction and quality assurance support to a multitude of projects and is responsible for the execution of programs valued at $1.5 billion with $700M in active projects.