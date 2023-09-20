Photo Essay: September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Air Force aircrew operates a C-130 Hercules at Young Air Assault Strip on Sept....... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Air Force aircrew operates a C-130 Hercules at Young Air Assault Strip on Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Young Air Assault Strip, which has also been called Young Field, originally opened in October 1984. It was constructed by the 618th Engineer Company, 360th Engineer Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division. The air strip was named after Pfc. Raphael Young, a member of the 618th who died in September 1984 while training on heavy equipment in advance of the mission to build the air strip. And according to its Air Force fact sheet, the C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the Air Force's airlift mission. The aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A U.S. Air Force aircrew operates a C-130 Hercules at over Fort McCoy air space on Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



According to its Air Force fact sheet, the C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the Air Force's airlift mission.



The aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



