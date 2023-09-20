Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photo Essay: September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy

    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A U.S. Air Force aircrew operates a C-130 Hercules at Young Air Assault Strip on Sept....... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2023

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A U.S. Air Force aircrew operates a C-130 Hercules at over Fort McCoy air space on Sept. 14, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    According to its Air Force fact sheet, the C-130 Hercules primarily performs the tactical portion of the Air Force's airlift mission.

    The aircraft is capable of operating from rough, dirt strips and is the prime transport for airdropping troops and equipment into hostile areas.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2023
    Date Posted: 09.24.2023 01:25
    Story ID: 454161
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy
    September 2023 C-130 Hercules operations at Fort McCoy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Air Mobility Command
    training
    C-130 Hercules
    Fort McCoy
    Young Air Assault Strip

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT