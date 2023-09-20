Naval Base San Diego Kicks Off 2023 Armed Forces Golf

Photo By Steven Dinote | Naval Base Commanding Officer Captain Robert Healy provides opening remarks for the...... read more read more Photo By Steven Dinote | Naval Base Commanding Officer Captain Robert Healy provides opening remarks for the 2023 Armed Forces Sports Golf Championship. 2023 marks the 75th anniversary of Armed Forces Golf. This year, Naval Base San Diego hosts the championship at the Admiral Baker Golf Course, featuring teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, and Air Force (with Space Force players); and for the first time as a stand alone team, the U.S. Coast Guard. Department of Defense Photo by Mr. Steven Dinote - Released. see less | View Image Page

Under cool cloudy skies, Naval Base San Diego Commanding Officer Captain Robert Heely welcomed teams from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force (with Space Force players), and Coast Guard to the Admiral Baker Golf Course on Thursday, September 21st.



Captain Heely highlighted the 75th Anniversary of Armed Forces Golf, the longest running Armed Forces Sports since the program’s inception in 1948.



Heely also welcomed the U.S. Coast Guard to the championship, marking the first time Coast Guard fielded their stand alone team at Armed Forces. In the past, Coast Guard combined with the U.S. Navy team.



LEADERBOARD



Teeing off first, were the women’s division. Defending champ, Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Linda Jeffery of Maxwell AFB, Ala. topped the leaderboard shooting 72.



Army Capt. Melanie De Leon of Fort Cavazos, Texas and Marine Corps Capt Margaret Gross of MCB Camp Lejeune, N.C. both drove in a score of 73, just one above par.



Air Force women lead the team competition with a combined score of 147, followed by Army closely in second with 148.



Marines scored 163 for third, followed by Coast Guard (179) and Navy (188).



On the men’s side, Marine Capt Nicholas Brediger of Charlottesville, Virgina tied the course record shooting seven under (65) to lead day one.



Air Force men lead the team competition scoring 362 and closely followed by the Marines with 365.



Navy trails in third place with 376, with Army (378) in fourth and Coast Guard (403) in fifth.



WORLD CHAMPS



At the conclusion of the Armed Forces Championship, the top six men and top three women will be selected to represent the U.S. at the Conseil International du Sport Militaire (CISM) World Military Golf Championship also hosted by Naval Base San Diego, Calif. from 1-8 October.



This championship will feature teams from 16 other nations for the 14th edition of the CISM Championship.



Follow all the action by visiting www.armedforcessports.com