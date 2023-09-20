101st Airborne Runs to Remember the Fallen

Photo By Spc. Jayden Woods | Staff Sgt. Joel Reyes, a soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment,...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Jayden Woods | Staff Sgt. Joel Reyes, a soldier assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), speaks as the voice of the eagle during the Run for the Fallen, at Fryar Stadium, Fort Campbell, Ky., Sept. 23, 2023. The Run for the Fallen is a community event held in remembrance of fallen Soldiers of the 101st. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Jayden Woods, 40th PAD) see less | View Image Page

The 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) held the Run for the Fallen in remembrance of fallen Soldiers at Fryar Stadium, Fort Campbell, Ky., Sept. 23, 2023.



The community event welcomed Soldiers and their families, as well as family and friends of fallen Soldiers to volunteer for a run on base. The routes of the run passed the memorials of each brigade, and welcomed participants to stop and spend time at these memorials.



The run provided two separate routes for participants to take. One route ran for 1.4 miles, while the other was 3.2 miles. It was a family friendly, non-competitive event, with many participants choosing to walk the route with their families. Before the run, hundreds of participants lined up in front of the inflatable starting arch, with families of fallen Soldiers in the lead.



“The purpose of the run is to honor those that we lost, be it surviving family members, friends, or loved ones,” said Staff. Sgt. Joel Reyes, the voice of the eagle assigned to 2nd Battalion, 327th Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Abn Div (AA). “We run to honor those that have made the ultimate sacrifice.”



Col. Philip Kiniery, deputy commanding officer-operation of the 101st Abn Div (AA), delivered a speech welcoming and thanking everyone who attended the event. Families, friends and Soldiers gathered in Fryar stadium, prior to the run, meeting and talking with representatives from their respective units.



Holding the Run for the Fallen provides families an opportunity to come together, form bonds and support each other. Kim Cody, wife of the commanding officer of 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Abn Div (AA) Col. Clinton Cody, expressed her amazement and pride at the turnout for the community event.



“I think it's a good way to build more camaraderie among those that have lost loved ones,” said Reyes. “It’s an honor for me to be able to narrate something like this and pay tribute to those who have paved the way for the rest of us to keep freedom alive.”



Soldier’s and volunteers helped keep the roads clear of cars and provided snacks, water, and directions to the participants as they ran. At the end of the run volunteers offered snacks and drinks to those finishing.



“I think the most important thing is to never forget what the fallen sacrificed for us and to carry that into what we do for those that are still around us today,” Reyes shared.