30th LRS Transportation Dispatcher Drives Excellence in Support of Space Force Mission

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. - In the vast expanse of Vandenberg Space Force Base, where the missions of space exploration and defense converge, one Airman stands out as the heartbeat of the ground transportation unit. U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Devreountre Buchanan, a ground transportation dispatcher with the 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron, has become an integral part of the team, exemplifying the Air Force's commitment to excellence and dedication to service.



"I grew up on my grandparents’ farm in Dumas, Arkansas,” Buchanan recounted. “There, I developed a connection with nature and learned the value of commitment.”



The values of commitment and dedication Buchanan learned from his rural upbringing became the guiding principles of his life. These values propelled him to take the brave step of enlisting in the Air Force in September 2020, recognizing it as a pathway to a brighter future, not only for himself but also his family.



“My father and grandfather both served in the U.S. Army,” Buchanan explained. "My grandfather served in the Vietnam War, and my father did a tour in Iraq. I felt a civic responsibility to service and pursued a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice. Following graduation, a close friend, who was then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, encouraged me to join. These three people served as my unofficial recruiters, introducing me to military life, providing information about career opportunities and enlistment procedures.”



Before his assignment to Vandenberg Space Force Base, Buchanan completed a short tour at Osan Air Force Base, South Korea, as a ground transportation operator. The knowledge he acquired during that tour became an asset he brought with him to Vandenberg.



Buchanan's daily duties are as diverse as the cargo he manages. Alongside his fellow Airmen, they embody the unit’s motto of “Keep it Moving!” Their primary role is to maintain the base’s continuous operation, including tasks like supporting tractor trailers, forklifts, bus movements, and the safe transportation of vital rocket components and personnel.



"My role involves reviewing and processing vehicle requests, ensuring their compliance with Air Force Instructions and official use policies," said Buchanan.



Buchanan’s journey at Vandenberg has not only contributed to the base’s mission, but also his personal growth. It has honed his task management skills and instilled in him the value of constructive criticism.



“One of the most effective ways I can grow is through constructive criticism,” said Buchanan. Furthermore, the unique nature of the mission has enabled him to develop a multi-capable skill set, an asset for his military career.



Beyond his daily routine, Buchanan has had the privilege of participating in extraordinary opportunities. One such experience was his involvement in the final launch of the United Launch Alliance's Delta IV Heavy rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base on Sept. 24, 2022. Buchanan had the honor of escorting U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen Donna Shipton, deputy to the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics, to witness this historic event.



During the launch, Buchanan witnessed the power of the world's most potent operational rocket, capable of lifting nearly 62 tons of payload into low-Earth orbit.



“The knowledge I gained from this experience left me inspired and eager to contribute even more to the ambitious endeavors of the Air and Space Force,” he said.



Community relations have also been a special part of Buchanan's journey. Whether escorting visiting dignitaries or local leaders, such as Lompoc Mayor Jenelle Osborne, Buchanan has been a gracious host, offering invaluable insights into Vandenberg's mission.



Buchanan’s dedication and versatility in handling diverse tasks have earned him high praise from his superiors and colleagues. U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Terry Austin, Buchanan’s supervisor and NCOIC of the ground transportation element, praised Buchanan’s character, leadership, and work ethic.



“Senior Airman Buchanan is highly enthusiastic and always displays a professional attitude and image,” said Austin. “His leadership qualities have grown during his assignment here, setting a great example for the junior Airmen coming in from tech school and other bases.”



Austin nominated Buchanan for Space Launch Delta 30’s weekly recognition program, known as “Hawk of the Week.” The award, presented by the SLD 30 commander, honors members who embody the core values of the Air and Space Force. On June 21, 2023, Buchanan received this award in front of his supervisor and SLD 30 leadership.



“As Senior Airman Buchanan’s future unfolds, there is no doubt that he will continue to make a significant impact, ensuring the base’s continuous operations and leaving those he encounters filled with admiration and gratitude,” said Austin.

