The Northeast Cyber Protection Center held its Casing of the Colors at the USS Constitution

The Northeast Cyber Protection Center (NECPC) held its Casing of the Colors ceremony at the USS Constitution in Boston, MA on Sept. 9th, 2023.



Casing of the Colors is a ceremonial event in which a deactivated military unit symbolically retires its flags or colors. The ceremony is held to celebrate the unit and its history.



The ceremony was led by Lt. Col. Michael Fletcher, the Commander of NECPC, along with Master Sgt. Matthew Wagner. Col. Benjamin Bourgoyne, Director of Cyber Operations in the 335th Signal Command, and Command Sgt. Maj. Russell Price, Command Sergeant Major of the 335th Signal Command, were both in attendance as distinguished guests.



The event took place against the iconic backdrop of the USS Constitution within the Boston National Historical Park. The choice of this historical setting was highly appropriate, as it symbolized the ceremonial commencement of the Army Reserve Cyber Protection Brigade's (ARCPB) restructuring endeavors, marking a significant historical milestone.



Deactivation is a strategic decision made to ensure that the military is adaptable and responsive to evolving needs and circumstances. In this instance, NECPC was deactivated as part of larger reorganization efforts being conducted by ARCPB. “I’m honored to be that first visible step,” remarks Lt. Col. Fletcher.



NECPC began as a data processing unit under the Army Reserve Information Operations Command (ARIOC) in 2001.



The unit transitioned its mission set to information security as the Northeast Information Operations Center (NEIOC), deploying a detachment to the Southwest Asia Cyber Center in Kuwait, supporting the local area of operations, Iraq, and Afghanistan in 2005, 2011, 2014, and 2018 in support of enduring freedom.



In 2013, Soldiers from NEIOC earned first and third place amongst U.S. and international teams in the Defense Cyber Crime Center Digital Forensic Challenge.



In 2018, the NEIOC transitioned its mission to cyber defense and redesignated as the Northeast Cyber Protection Center with two cyber protection teams (CPT), 180 and 181. CPT 180 became the first reserve CPT to achieve initial operational capability (IOC), and later in 2019 as one of two reserve CPTs (180 & 182) to reach full operational capability (FOC). CPT 181 achieved IOC in 2021 and FOC in 2022. This was the final set of reserve CPTs to achieve FOC, a full year ahead of the original schedule.



In 2020, CPT 180 mobilized to support the active-duty Cyber Protection Brigade (CPB). This was the very first 365-day mobilization for Army Reserve Cyber and during the covid-19 epidemic.



In August 2023, CPT 181 became the most recent Army Reserve CPT to mobilize in support of the Army's cyber mission.



Soldiers from the NECPC have represented the Army Reserve Cyber component at multiple international training exercises, subject matter expert exchanges, industry skills challenges, and cyber conventions.

