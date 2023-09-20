NETCOM hosting Fort Huachuca Hispanic Heritage Month Observance

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Huachuca National Hispanic Heritage Observance

    SIERRA VISTA-FORT HUACHUCA AIRPORT, AZ, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command

    FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – Army Network Enterprise Technology Command is scheduled to host the garrison Hispanic Heritage Month observance Sept. 27 from 11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. in the Greely Hall Auditorium.

    National Hispanic Heritage Month, recognized from Sept. 15 – Oct. 15, provides the Army a platform to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic Americans to the Army and our nation. This year’s theme is “Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America.” Our Army embraces and celebrates diversity, and we are committed to building high performing and cohesive teams.

    The guest speaker for the event is NETCOM Adjutant General, Lt. Col. Mayra I. Diaz, and there will be live music and food tastings for those in attendance.

    Interested media please contact (571)-588-3979 or (520) 221-5823 by 12 p.m. Sept. 26. The NETCOM public affairs office can also be reached at: usarmy.huachuca.netcom.mbx.hq-pao@army.mil.

