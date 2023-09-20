Housing town hall offers neutral ground for residents to voice concerns, hear updates

Photo By Molly Cooke | Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin addresses...... read more read more Photo By Molly Cooke | Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Marc Austin addresses on-post housing residents during the Sept. 20 housing town hall at Ralphie's Theater on Fort Stewart. The Housing Town Halls are hosted once per quarter and serve as a touchpoint between Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership, the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division, on-post housing partner Balfour Beatty Communities, and on-post housing residents. see less | View Image Page

Trash cans and raccoons. Those were just two of the topics discussed during Fort Stewart’s Sept. 20 housing town hall meeting.



The housing town halls are offered once a quarter on both Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield and serve as a touchpoint between Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison leadership, the Directorate of Public Works Housing Division, on-post housing partner Balfour Beatty Communities, and on-post housing residents. Normally hosted within one of Balfour Beatty’s Family Homes facilities, this quarter’s town hall found neutral ground within Fort Stewart’s Ralphie’s Movie Theatre.



The events serve as a platform for residents to discuss their concerns so leadership can gain perspective on what is needed to maintain a high quality of life in all on-post residential communities.



“Your concerns aren’t something that just sit on a desk,” said Col. Marc Austin, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield garrison commander. “They are something we actively work each week not just on our level but on an (U.S. Army) Installation Management Command level. Our teams here on Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield are constantly evolving. The housing teams represented here tonight have fresh faces who are ready to be part of the solution.”



Over 20 residents participated in the town hall, an almost 75% increase from previous housing town hall events. In addition to voicing concerns, residents also received information regarding the latest housing updates and initiatives and a briefing that covered several upcoming events around the installation.



“These quarterly town halls are crucial to the success of our housing partners and to our garrison team,” said Jenn Hudson, Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Army Housing Office director. “We look forward to hosting future town halls using this same format in an effort to establish a neutral zone for our residents to comfortably voice their concerns.”



Adding to the event, Balfour Beatty’s self-help division was also on hand to offer free air filters to residents in need of replacements. The Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Fire Prevention Program was also in attendance to promote their upcoming Fire Prevention Week activities.



Following the question-and-answer portion of the town hall, Col. Austin reiterated the importance of open communication between residents and the housing team.



“We’re making progress with our work orders and improvements, but we can’t do that unless we know what the problem areas are,” Austin said. “Our housing team wants to get better and do better and we can’t do that without your feedback.”



The Hunter Army Airfield housing town hall will take place Sept. 27 from 4-6 p.m. in the open grass area across from the Pulaski Elementary School gate.