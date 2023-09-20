WA Guard and Port of Laem Chabang continue to thrive through long-standing partnership

Courtesy Photo | Washington National Guard members and Port of Laem Chabang leadership poses for a...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Washington National Guard members and Port of Laem Chabang leadership poses for a photo after completing a subject matter exchange with the Port personnel near Pattaya, Kingdom of Thailand on Sept. 8, 2023. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

In September, seven members of the Washington National Guard took part in what is the longest running exchange in the 21-year relationship between Washington and the Kingdom of Thailand.



Through the State Partnership Program, the Washington National Guard has maintained a long relationship with the Port of Laem Chabang, which utilizes the Incident Command System to prepare for and respond to a range of emergencies.



“Due to regular turnover of personnel at Laem Chabang, they continue to request ICS refresher discussions and focus on their most immediate threats, chemical or hazardous material spills. They also want discussions on radiological or nuclear events, physical security, pandemics, etc. based on current events,” said LTC Jeff McDonald, former director of the Washington National Guard State Partnership Program.



McDonald has stayed involved in the port exchange even after leaving the position.



“Due to the extended nature of our relationship, we enjoy a close bond with many of the port personnel. In some cases, seeing children grow up and become port employees themselves,” said McDonald.



The Port of Laem Chabang is a deep-water port located on the Gulf of Thailand. It is critical to trade both in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Northwest. One of the busiest ports in Asia, much of the cargo from the port makes its entrance into the United States through the Port of Tacoma. Since 2005, Guardsmen have traveled from Seattle to Pattaya, Thailand to take part in a multi-day exchange with the port that includes security, Incident Command Systems, hazardous materials and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear explosive preparation and response, medical, and crisis communication.



This year’s exchange focused on sharing best practices in preparing for emergency response in a port environment. This included implementing standard operating procedures developed from prior engagements while also integrating multiple local and provincial agencies for a field training exercise practicing on both an oil spill and chemical fire.



“There are fundamentals that we continue to practice at the port year-to-year, and that is a good thing,” said LTC Keith Kosik, director of the Washington National Guard State Partnership Program. “Anyone who has ever been good at anything had to practice it more than once.”



The next exchange is scheduled for Spring of 2024 at the Port of Laem Chabang.