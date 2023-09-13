NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Electrical Maintenance, Repair Services at Various Hampton Roads Installations



From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Baron Communications, Newport News, Virginia, a $10,494,756, firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for facility investment services for electrical maintenance and repair services onboard Hampton Roads-based installations.



Work will be performed at the following locations: Naval Station Norfolk (73 percent); Norfolk Naval Shipyard (22 percent); Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (3 percent); Naval Air Station Oceana (1 percent); Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (1 percent); and other Hampton Roads locations. Work is expected to be completed by September 2024.



Fiscal year 2023 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $97,479 will be obligated via recurring work task order issued at time of award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



The contract was competitively procured via the sam.gov website, with two offers received.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N4008523D2502).



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



