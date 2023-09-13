Exchange Waives Layaway Fees For Military Shoppers Ahead of Holiday Season

Courtesy Photo | Start shopping for the holidays early with the Exchange’s fee-free layaway option....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Start shopping for the holidays early with the Exchange’s fee-free layaway option. The Exchange is waiving the service fee on toys, computers, smartwatches and more when layaways are paid in full and picked up on time through Dec. 24. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Military shoppers can start holiday shopping early with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s layaway service—checking off wish lists early with a waived service fee.



Layaways of toys, clothing, bikes and more are eligible for a waived service fee of $3 when paid in full and picked up by Dec. 24. Layaway purchases including computers, laptops, notebooks, tablets, iPads and smartwatches must be paid in full and picked up by close of business on Dec. 15.



“The Exchange’s fee free layaway helps military shoppers get a head start on holiday shopping,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “This promotion helps service members and their families make the most of their holiday gift budget with separate payments on military-exclusive priced items and everyday tax-free savings.”



To start a new layaway, military shoppers must pay a deposit of 15% of the total purchase price. Shoppers can visit their local Exchange customer service desk for more details.



