Joint Pathology Center Conducts Change of Directorship

Photo By James Black | U.S. Air Force Col. Mark Lyman accepts the Walter Reed flag from U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director of the National Capital Region Market, during the Joint Pathology Center change of directorship ceremony in Memorial Auditorium.

The Joint Pathology Center (JPC) held a change of directorship as Army Col. Joel T. Moncur stepped down from his role as director, marking the end of a remarkable era of leadership.



Moncur, a distinguished pathologist, and leader has served as director of the JPC since August 2018. During his tenure, he has left an indelible mark on the institution, achieving significant milestones, and spearheading groundbreaking research in support of military health care systems.



Under his guidance, the JPC has been at the forefront of providing high-quality, customer-centric consultations for the military and VA health care systems. His visionary leadership drove the digital transformation of the JPC repository, paving the way for cutting-edge AI initiatives within the Military Health System.



Moncur's contributions to research have been nothing short of extraordinary. Notable achievements include collaborative studies with institutions like the National Institutes of Health and Uniformed Services University, which explored brain injury patterns in COVID-19 and provided definitive insights into the pathologic findings of measles. His work also led to the development of a machine learning algorithm in partnership with the National Cancer Institute for detecting, grading, and predicting the prognosis of prostate cancer.



Furthermore, Moncur has played a crucial role in advancing molecular pathology and promoting ethical principles within the field. His dedication to patient privacy, military security, and ethical standards has set a benchmark for the entire health care community.



Moncur's career has been characterized by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and tireless dedication to duty. He has received numerous accolades and awards throughout his career, including the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and the College of American Pathologists Distinguished Service Award.



United States Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director of the National Capital Region Market, remarked on the outgoing and incoming directors, stating, "Colonel Moncur's tenure as Director of the Joint Pathology Center has been nothing short of exceptional. His visionary leadership, commitment to research, and unwavering dedication to ethical standards have not only advanced the field of pathology but have also left an enduring legacy within our military health care system."



She continued, "As we welcome Col. Mark Lyman as the incoming Director, we are confident in his ability to build upon the foundation laid by Col. Moncur. His impressive track record in the Air Force Medical Corps, dedication to health care innovation, and commitment to excellence make him the ideal leader to guide the JPC into its next chapter."



Incoming JPC director, Air Force Col. Mark Lyman, brings a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to advancing the field of pathology. His impressive career includes key roles in the Air Force Medical Corps and a deep dedication to health care innovation.



The change of directorship ceremony, officiated by Teyhen, included a series of events to celebrate Moncur's retirement and welcomed Lyman and his family to the National Capital Region.



This transition marks a pivotal moment in the history of the Joint Pathology Center, as it continues to lead the way in pathology research, consultation, and innovation.