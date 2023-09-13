HSC-26 Pilot Attends Girls in Aviation Event Hosted by Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum

Photo By Jennifer Cragg | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 9, 2023)- Lt. Samantha Lynch, a helicopter pilot assigned...... read more read more Photo By Jennifer Cragg | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Sept. 9, 2023)- Lt. Samantha Lynch, a helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, speaks to girls attending the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum's "Girls in Aviation" event. More than 300 young aviation enthusiasts attended the event to learn more about aviation and talk to representatives in the field. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum hosted a Girls in Aviation event where more than 300 young aviation enthusiasts had the opportunity to learn more about aviation and talk to representatives in the field, Sept. 9.



Lt. Samantha Lynch, a Navy helicopter pilot assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 26, spoke at the one-day event to share her experiences in naval aviation and why she chose to serve as a helicopter pilot.



“It is really important to encourage the next generation of females to consider careers in naval aviation,” Lynch said.



The event also representatives from NASA, Southeast Virginia Rocket Association, Virginia Department of Aviation, Civil Air Patrol, Virginia Beach Police Department and the Virginia Air National Guard.



Nicole Lutz, Military Aviation Museum’s education coordinator, wanted to provide the attendees a robust offering of aviation opportunities they could consider pursuing from building, maintaining and flying aircraft.



“By bringing in a wide variety of experts it provides girls with so many opportunities in aviation and you don’t always have to be a pilot, you can work in maintenance, perform aircraft controller duties, or serve in the military,” Lutz said. “This event is an opportunity to pass on aviation history to the next generation.”



Representatives from The Ninety-Nines, Inc., also attended the Girls in Aviation event. The Ninety-Nines was established in 1929 by 99 women pilots. Famed aviation pioneer Amelia Earhart served as the first president of the organization.



“We definitely wanted to coordinate this event because it provides an opportunity to bring in experts who are working in aviation as well as those who have retired but who want to encourage the next generation to pursue careers in aviation,” Lutz said.



This year also marks the 50th anniversary of women serving in naval aviation.



“There has been so much progression over the past 50 years, from female commanding officers down to the newest female boot camp recruit, it is amazing to see the amount of opportunities women have in naval aviation,” Lynch added.



Today, women aviators project power from the sea and in every type, model and series aircraft.



“I am proud to be a pilot and serve my nation,” Lynch said. “I am so thankful for the brave trailblazers who created opportunities for women in naval aviation. I think it is important to continue that legacy to normalize females in naval aviation.”