Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Marienville, Pennsylvania

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Sgt. Richard M. Sharrow, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Sept. 25 at North Forest Cemetery, Marienville, Pennsylvania. Furlong Funeral Home, Summerville, Pennsylvania, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Marienville, Sharrow was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, Eighth U.S. Army. He was reported missing in action July 25, 1950, at age 22, after his unit sustained heavy casualties while defending against the North Korean Army’s advance near Yongdong, South Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered, and there is no evidence he was ever a prisoner of war. The Army issued a presumptive finding of death Dec. 31, 1953. His is remains were determined non-recoverable Jan. 16, 1956.



In the spring of 1951, the U.S. Army Quartermaster Corps recovered a set of remains near Yongdong designated Unknown X-1023. After extensive analysis by the Central Identification Unit-Kokura in Japan, X-1023 was declared unidentifiable and buried four years later at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, with other Korean War Unknowns.



In October 2019, X-1023 was disinterred, by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, as part of Phase Two of the Korean War Disinterment Plan, and sent to a DPAA laboratory for analysis.



Sharrow was accounted for Jan. 24, 2023, by the DPAA after his remains were identified using chest radiograph comparison as well as dental, anthropological, and mitochondria DNA analysis.



His name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.



More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.



For additional information about Sgt. Sharrow, go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/News-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3492275/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-sharrow-r/

To learn more about the Department of Defense’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website at http://www.dpaa.mil, www.facebook.com/dodpaa, or call (703) 699-1420/1169.



Media interested in covering the funeral/interment, and/or obtaining more information, should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Furlong Funeral Home, 814-927-6643.



Date Posted: 09.18.2023 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US by Fonda Bock