Norfolk Naval Shipyard Celebrates Employees Who Aim To Build a Better Culture For All

Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Jip Mosman, provided opening remarks during...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Shipyard Commander, Capt. Jip Mosman, provided opening remarks during the semi-annual Culture Standout Recognition Ceremony Sept. 8, celebrating the individuals who work daily to help build a better culture at the shipyard and exemplify good working standards in everything they do. see less | View Image Page

The Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Departmental Command Resilience Team (DCRT) hosted the semi-annual Culture Standout Recognition Ceremony Sept. 8, celebrating the individuals who work daily to help build a better culture at the shipyard and exemplify good working standards in everything they do.



Twenty-one individuals from across the shipyard were recognized as Culture Standouts – each going above and beyond the call of duty in their everyday workplace. Each individual was highlighted for their individual efforts in support of the shipyard and received a signed certificate of appreciation from Shipyard Commander Capt. Jip Mosman and Nuclear Engineering and Planning Department (NEPD) Director Jeremy Largey.



“To me, culture is about treating each other as people and the environment,” said Capt. Mosman. “When I think about the culture at the shipyard – if we treat each other with respect, go home at the end of the day happy, we had a good day and are excited to come back tomorrow, then I think we have a good culture. I was here a few years ago and I got the opportunity to come back and see that the shipyard is indeed in a better place. The culture is better at Norfolk Naval Shipyard – I’m excited to see that change and I felt it the first day I drove through the gates. It’s a continuous journey and I believe together we are moving forward in the right direction. Each of you are being recognized today for contributing to our culture change as we continue that journey to bettering our culture and I thank you for your efforts in all that you do.”



DCRT Co-Lead Talia Crockett said, “We have to encourage our co-workers to create an environment that is inclusive of people. While we might have different beliefs, religions, nationalities and ethnicities and so many other things that set us apart, what we have in common is our humanity.”



“When we practice and encourage those around us to treat each other in humane and civil ways, we’re on our way to becoming an employer of choice, which is what Capt. Gasperetti tells me he wants the shipyard to be,” said DCRT Co-Lead Jacquelyn Singletary. “When it comes to culture, if we’re working through processes without accounting for the personal side of the process, it’s flawed. If we’re only considering the people in the process, that’s a flaw too. I think of it being the perfect balance. It’s like taking off in a manual transmission car. Too much clutch and you won’t move. Too much gas and you’ll jerk. Balancing the clutch and the gas gives a smooth take off. And when you get good enough, each take off will be as if you were driving an automatic.”



Crockett said, “Automatic is what we strive to do. Positive culture should be an automatic thing in our lives, and especially in an environment comprised of over 10,000 VERY UNIQUE personalities. We should live by the platinum rule, ‘Treat people the way they want to be treated.’ The only way to do that is to get to know and appreciate each person’s personalities and preferences. That’s one way to improve the culture. When we begin to understand and implement practices that drive people in positive directions, we improve our culture.”



To nominate someone for a future Culture Standout Award, please send an email containing the name, code and nomination justification to Jacquelyn Singletary at jacquelyn.d.singletary.civ@us.navy.mil.



Congratulations NNSY Culture Standouts!

• Code 105 Justin Vaught

• Code 106 Jagruti Patel

• Code 130 Charles Everhart

• Code 130 Geravis Brown

• Code 200 Melissa Tejada

• Code 200 Michael O’Toole

• Code 500 Janese Walker

• Code 500 Heather Stinson

• Code 700 Adryane Tucker

• Code 1100 Kristi Britt

• Code 1200 Lashanna Williams

• Code 2300 Charisse Britt

• Code 2300 Jacqueline Kline

• VET-ERG Jon Echols

• STEAM-ERG Angela Hill

• STEAM-ERG Raquita Washington

• LGBTQ+ ERG Lamont Ming

• LGBTQ+ ERG Ronisha Ford

• STEAM-ERG Chair Erica Miranda

• Code 900 Laura Annunziata

• Code 900 Capt. Frank Gasperetti