Space Force 533rd Training Squadron Detachment 1 Change of Command

The 533rd Training Squadron, Detachment 1 held its first-ever Change of Command Ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, August 29.

The U.S. Space Force’s 533rd TRS, Detachment 1 was activated November 25, 2021, under U.S. Space Force Cpt. Robert Freeman at Goodfellow.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be the first commander of the Space Force detachment here on Goodfellow,” said Freeman. “I wish everyone the greatest success and I can't wait to see what amazing things the detachment does over the next two years under Major Tillman.”

The 533rd TRS, Detachment 1 thanked Freeman for his hard work and dedication over the last two years and welcomed the incoming commander, U.S. Space Force Maj. Benjamin Tillman.

Before taking command of the 533rd TRS, Detachment 1, Tillman was the Chief Analysis of Correlation and Fusion within the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division of Space Delta 5, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. He led all-source intelligence analysis efforts in direct support of 24/7 operations at the Combined Space Operations Center headquartered at Vandenberg Space Force Base.



“I have complete confidence in the people on my staff and in the 17th Training Wing who train and support my Guardians,” said Tillman. “As commander, I plan to make sure my staff has everything they need to prepare them and their students for their next assignment. This means working with my staff to constantly improve training while doing everything I can to break down barriers that would otherwise hinder them from excelling at their job.”



The 533rd TRS, Detachment 1 at Goodfellow AFB is a geographically separated unit that belongs to the Space Force Training and Readiness Command, headquartered at Vandenberg SFB, California.

