1st Armored Division Soldier saves family from wreck

FORT BLISS, Texas – A junior enlisted Soldier from 1st Armored Division helped rescue a family from their overturned vehicle in July near Fort Bliss.

Spc. Joseph Sallee, an armored vehicle crewmember assigned to 1st Platoon, Beast Company, 4th Battalion, 70th Armor Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st AD, was on a bus with other members of his unit returning to base from a range when they observed a van lose control after a tire blew and subsequently flipped several times.

“The bus driver pulled over and we jumped to see what was going on”, said Sallee. “My platoon leader called the sheriff’s department, my team leader rendered first aid, and another soldier and I pulled the family out.”

There were four occupants inside the vehicle, two children and two adults. Working together, the Soldiers pried open the door which had become damaged in the accident and helped extract the passengers. No life-threatening injuries were incurred.

Sallee’s team leader, Sgt. Tanner Wiles, a tanker assigned to the same unit, pointed out that although all involved in the event showed personal courage and displayed the Army Values, Sallee distinguished himself that day.

“Specialist Sallee was the first one out of the bus door, immediately ran to the rolled vehicle and pulled the children and family out”, Wiles said. “He didn’t even think twice about it.”

Sallee credits his military training and service to have been able to act quickly and decisively.

“It’s been instilled in me to always try to do the good thing; you have a commitment to duty”, Sallee said. “When I saw someone was potentially injured or worse, I immediately knew I had to do something.”

Following the incident, the Battalion command team along with Command Sgt. Maj. James L. Light, command sergeant major of 1st AD, awarded Sallee and the other Soldiers involved with the Army Commendation Medal.

