SWMDC Hosts Industry Partners for Inaugural SURFRG Outbrief

The Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) brief industry leaders on the results of the inaugural Surface Requirements Group (SURFRG) Sep. 13, 2023, in San Diego, California. The SURFRG process aligns fleets, program office, and resource sponsor efforts to define tactical priorities and develop technical and tactical solutions to ensure warfighting effectiveness for the future force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 13 - Members of the Naval Surface and Mine Warfighting Development Center (SMWDC) engaged with several key industry leaders September 13, to discuss surface warfare tactical priorities identified in the inaugural Surface Requirements Group (SURFRG) cycle.



The primary function of SURFRG is to align fleet, program office, and resource sponsor efforts to provide technical and tactical solution recommendations and divestment opportunities on near-term and future tactical weapons, sensors, and combat system capabilities to better enable the systems development process.



The SURFRG injects the expertise of surface Warfare Tactics Instructors (WTIs) and other tactical experts into the acquisitions and systems development process. The group identifies and prioritizes the Force’s tactical needs as near, medium, or long-term, and establishes a structure and holistic approach to advocate for resourcing of solutions and divestment opportunities with various industry partners.



In a cooperation with the Surface Navy Association West Coast Symposium, industry participants were integrated within the SURFRG cycle through an opportunity to be briefed at the classified level on the tactical priorities identified by the tactical experts and endorsed by Commander, Naval Surface Forces.



“We are very excited to have so many of our industry partners here today,” said Capt. Gil Clark, SMWDC deputy commander. “We need this partnership to provide our Sailors with the technical solutions to the tactical challenges they will face in the high-end fight.”



Over 100 industry participants, representing over 30 organizations attended the briefing. Attendees were able to interact with WTIs, resource sponsor, and program office representatives to discuss the tactical priorities and the technical solutions development process.



SURFRG will be conducted on an annual basis to account for changes, improvements, and developments in fleet capabilities over the course of a year.



Serving as the executive agent for the SURFRG, SMWDC is the Surface Warfare community’s premier warfighting development center. The primary mission is to increase the lethality and tactical proficiency of the Surface Force through advanced tactical training; WTI production; doctrine and tactical guidance development; operational support; and capability assessments, experimentation, and requirements support.