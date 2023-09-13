Fort Sill Celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month: Recognizing contributions and diversity

FORT SILL, Okla. (Sept. 14, 2023) — As the nation commemorates National Hispanic Heritage Month from September 15 to October 15, Fort Sill proudly joins in recognizing the achievements and profound contributions of Hispanic Americans to the U.S. Army and our nation.



This year's theme, "Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power and Progress in America," resonates deeply within the Fort Sill community as the installation embraces the rich diversity that strengthens its ranks.



Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, the Commanding General of the Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, emphasizes the importance of this monthlong celebration, saying, "National Hispanic Heritage Month serves as an opportunity to recognize and appreciate the outstanding impact that Hispanic Americans have had on our Army's history and the greater American society. Our commitment to diversity and building cohesive teams is unwavering."



From the Revolutionary War to present-day service, Hispanic Americans have left an indelible mark on the military landscape, exemplifying valor, dedication and unwavering service. With ancestry from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Hispanic Soldiers continue to enrich the U.S. Army's tapestry.



Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill Command Sgt. Maj. Neil Sartain mirrored the Army's dedication to harnessing the potential of every individual "Our strength lies in our diversity. Each member of the Army brings unique perspectives and talents that collectively make us stronger. We are dedicated to fostering an environment where all individuals can achieve their full potential," he said.



Historical anniversaries during this period, including the independence days of various Hispanic nations, provide a fitting backdrop to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Notably, 44 Hispanic-American Soldiers have earned the Medal of Honor, reflecting their extraordinary valor and sacrifice in service to the country.



Presently, over 163,912 Hispanic Americans serve in the Total Army, constituting nearly 17% of the total force. With a diverse array of roles, ranging from infantry to aviation, engineering, music and beyond, each Soldier finds purpose in their unique contributions.



Lt. Col. Frank Rubio's story serves as a testament to the boundless opportunities within the Army. Selected by NASA in 2017 as the Army's first Hispanic American astronaut, Rubio embodies the spirit of achievement and pursuit of excellence. Reflecting on the past, the legacy of General Richard Cavazos, the first Latino 4-star general in the U.S. Army, resonates with pride, as Fort Hood was renamed in his honor.



As Fort Sill celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month, it reinforces its commitment to inclusivity and unity. With more than 200 distinct job options, the Army offers Soldiers avenues to channel their passions and strengths, contributing to a dynamic and united force, said Sartain.



Brooks underscored this enduring commitment to diversity. "Our nation's strength is founded on its diversity, and the Army mirrors this strength. As we commemorate Hispanic Heritage Month, we honor the contributions that enrich our institution and our nation," he said.



For further insights on the celebration and Army's commitment to diversity, please visit https://www.army.mil/hispanics/

