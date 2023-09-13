All are welcome – Texas ANG Wing hosts retired General Lori Robinson

ELLINGTON FIELD, Texas -- The 147th Attack Wing hosted a Women Empowering Women (WEW) event with guest speaker retired General Lori J. Robinson at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base, Houston, TX, September 9, 2023.



Members of the 147th WEW committee organized the event to allow all service members the opportunity to hear Robinson’s stories of resilience and to help further develop leadership skills for airmen across the Wing.



The 147th WEW group was initially created by Tech Sgt. Stacee Sanchez, unit training manager for 147th Operations Group, in an effort to provide members a space to talk about their unique experiences in the military and to create a network of support and mentorship.



“We wanted to create a space for people to come together and network, mentor, and build lasting relationships,” said Sanchez. “The intention of the group is to lift each other up and grow and develop together.”



The first meeting hosted by the WEW group garnered a sizable audience of men and women across the 147th Attack Wing. While the group was created to provide a space for female voices in the military, it also aims to foster an inclusive and supportive network for all members to hear different perspectives and experiences.



“Having guest speakers like General Robinson is so important because it allows people the opportunity to hear from someone they can both relate to and look up to”, said Master Sgt. Angela Matthews, flight chief for the 147th Command and Control Office. “We’ve focused on hosting guest speakers from many backgrounds to allow everyone the opportunity to learn, and to be motivated and encouraged.”



During the WEW event, Robinson discussed the various obstacles she overcame throughout her career, and the importance of fostering a system of support to achieve your goals.



“I loved it, I was in awe of how genuine she was and how she just touched every part of the struggles that each one of us has had,” said 1st Lt. Emily Martinez, 147th RPA Communications Flight Commander. “She really touched on the importance of having a support system and how we all need everyone’s support, not just men or women.”

