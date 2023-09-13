U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria hosts Rocking Resilience Festival during Suicide Prevention Month

Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | Bestselling author, Michael J. Vanderplas, spoke to U.S. Army Soldiers during a...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Adrian Greenwood | Bestselling author, Michael J. Vanderplas, spoke to U.S. Army Soldiers during a suicide prevention awareness seminar in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Sept. 8, 2023. September is observed as Suicide Prevention Month, where the Army raises awareness and promotes resources to prevent death by suicide. This year’s theme, “You Are a Light in Somebody’s Life,” highlights the critical role relationships and interpersonal connections to family, friends, and the community play in prevention. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Adrian Greenwood) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany-- U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria hosted the Rocking Resilience Festival alongside the Army Substance Abuse Program to highlight Suicide Prevention Month Sept. 8, 2023.



September is observed as Suicide Prevention Month, where the Army raises awareness and promotes resources to prevent death by suicide. This year’s theme, “You Are a Light in Somebody’s Life,” emphasizes the essential role relationships and interpersonal connections to family, friends and the community play in suicide prevention.



Bestselling author, Michael J. Vanderplas was a special guest speaker at USAG Bavaria's suicide awareness seminar, and spoke to U.S. Army Soldiers and service members on how to be aware and recognize signs of a suicidal behavior from family members, friends, co-workers or battle buddies.



“I have been there before. I understand the dark thoughts that make people want to commit suicide, but you can find a way out, and if you can’t last another week, last another day,” said Vanderplas. “You may be weak at this moment, but this difficulty will give you the strength to be a warrior of light that others can lean on.”



Vanderplas added, "You are humans first before you are soldiers, before you can support the mission, so it is our duty as humans to lookout for other humans."



The Army’s Suicide Prevention Program improves the Army readiness by developing and enhancing Army Suicide Prevention Program policies, training, data collection and analysis, and strategic communications designed to prevent suicide and support those affected by suicide.



If you or someone you know needs help, contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, and then press one for the Military Crisis Line.