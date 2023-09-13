Camp David Sailors and Marines Support President Biden’s Trilateral Summit

NAVAL SUPPORT FACILITY THURMONT – Sailors and Marines assigned to Naval Support Facility (NSF) Thurmont provided support to President Joe Biden as he hosted the leaders of Japan and Republic of Korea (ROK) during a historic trilateral summit, Aug. 18.



President Biden welcomed Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and ROK President Yoon Suk Yeol to Camp David for the first meeting of world leaders at the U.S. Navy-operated facility since a 2015 summit with leaders from the U.S. and the members of the Gulf Cooperation Council.



“Every single member of our staff played a part in preparing for and conducting this visit,” said Chief Utilitiesman William Ladner, one of the planning team members. “The camaraderie amongst our staff was awesome to see as they made it happen.”



In the weeks leading up to the visit, the facility’s staff prepared everything from landscaping and lighting to workspaces for the delegations and supporting staff, transforming cabins into multipurpose work centers. All movements for the day were planned out to the minute, including bringing onboard more than 150 members of U.S. and international media. During the arrival of Prime Minister Kishida and President Yoon, Sailors and Marines lined the walkway for a formal greeting as the leaders exited the helicopters.



“Historic summits like this are one of the main reasons Camp David exists,” said Cmdr. Chris Casne, NSF Thurmont commanding officer. “Words can’t describe how proud I am of our Sailors and Marines for making this such a success.”



Known formally as Naval Support Facility Thurmont, Camp David is the President’s private retreat. Located in Catoctin Mountain Park in Frederick County, Maryland, Camp David has offered every president an opportunity for solitude and tranquility, as well as an ideal place to work and host foreign leaders.

