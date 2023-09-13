USAG Yongsan-Casey celebrates re-opening of Camp Hovey Ball Field

Photo By Pfc. Adam Fisher | The Directorate of Public Works hosted a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Adam Fisher | The Directorate of Public Works hosted a grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Camp Hovey ball field, Aug 29. Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. William Fritzinger, Deputy to the Garrison Commander Dr. Irv Taylor, Col. Keith Benedict of 2/4 Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Morale Welfare and Recreation Director Keith Colbert, Sports, Fitness and Aquatics Chief Jim Williams, 411 Contracting Support Brigade Capt. Brian Jernigan and DWP Director Yun Heo attended the ceremony. Following a short introduction Command Sgt. Maj. Fritzinger gave a keynote address, discussing sporting events and unit activities and the impact the new field will have on soldiers’ moral. Following the speech is the ribbon and cake cutting. see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey, Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation celebrated the re-opening of the Camp Hovey Ball Field by hosting the annual Hovey Block Party, Sept. 9.



The event had various activities for Soldiers and their families to enjoy such as a live band, corn hole, table tennis, a rock climbing wall, free food provided by the Gary Sinise Foundations and giveaways.



“I like the party and appreciate it,” said Pfc. Malcolm Clark, 41st Signal Battalion, USANEC-Camp Casey. “It’s something to do on a Saturday on base so you don’t have to leave. There’s lots of activities to do, free food and new people to meet and hang out with, so it’s pretty exciting.”

The renovation of Hovey Ball Field is a welcome addition to the Camp Hovey footprint. USAG Yongsan-Casey FMWR recognized the significance of the new construction and positive impact to improving quality of life.



“The Army has been here a long time and the soldiers have never had a turf field at Camp Hovey,” said Mr. James Williams, the FMWR Community Recreation Division Chief. “FMWR thanks the Directorate of Public Works for funding the $2.1 million project.”



The construction of the new field was completed in nine months. The field boasts new turf, an upgraded press box, new restrooms and lighting. The field is also regulation size for playing football or soccer and is available for use day or night.



“Units are encouraged to use it in the morning so their soldiers have somewhere to do physical readiness training,” said Williams. “We are so happy to have this field at Camp Hovey for the rotational units and for all soldiers to enjoy for many years to come.”



Camp Hovey was named after Master Sgt. Howard Hovey who was killed in action in the Battle of Pork Chop Hill during the Korean War.