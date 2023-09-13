Sasha Baker visits DPAA on first International Trip

Photo By Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings | The Honorable Sasha Baker, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, poses for a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings | The Honorable Sasha Baker, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, poses for a photo with members of her staff and Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) during her first visit to DPAA on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of her first international trip September 13, 2023. For her first international trip as Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Baker prioritized seeing DPAA in order to meet anthropologists and other staff who provided on-the-ground recovery support following the Maui fires. Additionally, Baker learned more about the recovery efforts and the world-wide reach the organization has, to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ariel Owings) see less | View Image Page

The Honorable Sasha Baker, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy made her first visit to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, as part of her first international trip September 13, 2023.

Baker serves as the primary assistant to the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy in formulating, coordinating, and integrating national security policy and plans within the Department of Defense. For her first international trip as Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, Baker prioritized seeing DPAA in order to meet anthropologists and other staff who provided on-the-ground recovery support following the Maui fires. Additionally, Baker learned more about the recovery efforts and the world-wide reach the organization has, to provide the fullest possible accounting for our missing personnel to their families and the nation.

“There’s a real push to expand collaboration and networking with the Pacific island countries,” said Baker. “It is a posture and resource-limited endeavor for us because we can’t surge all that much. That is where [DPAA] is doing significant work – amplifying the mission for others to see.”

DPAA is largely seen across the globe as a humanitarian mission. This allows the organization's recovery teams access to otherwise limited-access locations, providing the opportunity for U.S. members to continuously forge new connections and partnerships world-wide. As the pool of countries in which DPAA is authorized to conduct missions grows, so does the need for additional country-specific policies, more funding, personnel and equipment to keep up with the vital reach.

Principal Deputy Director for DPAA Fern Sumpter Winbush had the opportunity to not only showcase the organization's current capabilities and accomplishments, but to highlight the need for potential expansions of financial ceilings, additional personnel billets and increased DoD support to improve overall capabilities as the DPAA mission evolves to meet emerging political and environmental hurdles.

“We are fully behind you,” said Baker. “Our hope is Congress will find an attainable solution which would help us to elevate the DPAA mission. The importance of DPAA is not only that it provides answers to the families of the missing, but also the immense international outreach in areas that we may not otherwise have access to in an official capacity.”