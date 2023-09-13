3rd Infantry 3rd Infantry Division soldiers train with Air Force partners

Soldiers and airmen trained jointly, transporting an M2A4 Bradley Fighting Vehicle on and off of a C-17 Globemaster III cargo aircraft. This created the opportunity for both branches to familiarize themselves with each other’s training and procedures.

“We’d be able to see how exactly the Air Force wants to load track vehicles, namely a Bradley, and that would give us a little bit of clarity, if we have to do it in a real world scenario, and we’d be able to successfully accomplish it,” said U.S. Army 1st Lt. Aaron Samuels, 1st Bn., 64th AR.

Soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 64th Armored Regiment arrived at Wright Army Airfield in the morning to prepare for the training with the Air Force pilots and crew. After the aircraft landed, shortly after, personnel gathered for a briefing about training objectives and safety considerations. Early that afternoon, U.S. Army Pfc.Thomas Jarrett manned the Bradley and began loading it onto the aircraft. Once the vehicle was on the aircraft, the soldiers used chains and anchors to properly secure it with the guidance of Air Force crewmen. Personnel continued training until they performed the task effectively and efficiently.

“This will set us, as well as 1st Brigade, up for success when it comes to rapidly deploying or in support of other units,” said Samuels.

After various repetitions of loading and unloading the Bradley to the C-17, the entire force from the 1st Bn., 64th AR and the 3rd Airlift Squadron boarded the C-17 and prepared for a test flight around the airfield and surrounding area.

Training concluded after the aircraft landed back at Wright Army Airfield and the Bradley was unloaded for the final time.

Even though the training revolved around the effectiveness and timeliness of loading and unloading cargo, it also created the opportunity for both forces to share experiences and become united.

“From sharing patches to sharing stories and familiar names and faces, it’s a camaraderie but it’s also a training aspect to get faster and more efficient every day,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Christopher Baude, 326th Airlift Squadron.

