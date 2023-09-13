Exchange Celebrates Army-Navy Game’s 124-Year History with Rolling Tribute

Courtesy Photo | A 53-foot special message for service members, military families and Veterans is on...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A 53-foot special message for service members, military families and Veterans is on the road to the Army-Navy Game. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – In anticipation of the 124th Army-Navy Game presented by USAA on Dec. 9 in New England, the Exchange is launching a special message to service members, military families and Veterans with the help of a 53-foot rolling billboard.



An Exchange trailer, wrapped with a design featuring the Boston skyline and “Where Heroes Make History” in Constitution-style font, reminds the military community that their lifelong Exchange benefit delivers tax-free shopping and military-exclusive pricing all year long.



“The truck wrap celebrates Boston’s rich past and its role in American history,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, West Point Class of 1973. “The ‘Where Heroes Make History’ theme emphasizes that America’s service members are heroes, whether on duty or on the playing field.”



The trailer, based out of the Exchange’s Dan Daniel Distribution Center in Newport News, Virginia, delivers needed tastes of home to stores, including Forts Liberty, Moore, Belvoir and more.



This is the sixth year the Exchange is a participating partner of the Army-Navy Game. Thousands of Cadets, Midshipmen and fans at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, along with the millions who will tune in to the game on CBS, will hear the Exchange’s story of supporting service members wherever our Nation’s mission takes them.



The Exchange is the Department of Defense’s largest military retailer, serving troops and their families with more than 5,000 department stores, convenience stores, food courts, malls and movie theaters, in all 50 states and more than 30 countries.



In addition to active duty, Reserve and National Guard personnel, service-connected disabled Veterans and Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians can shop in PXs, BXs and online at ShopMyExchange.com. Honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their Exchange eligibility can also shop the Exchange online. For more information, Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs.



