Exchange Sweepstakes Offers Nearly $7,000 in Prizes for Air Force’s 76th Birthday

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating the U.S. Air Force’s 76th birthday with nearly $7,000 in prizes.



From Sept. 15 through Oct. 13, authorized Exchange shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to win more than 100 tactical products.



Prizes include:



• Danner Reckoning military boots (three winners)

• Fechheimer ruck roll pack (five winners)

• Flying Circle Pecos tactical backpack (10 winners)

• Wiley X CAG-1 gloves (10 winners)

• Wiley X Valor Apel 2 lens kit (10 winners)

• Wiley X APX gloves (10 winners)

• Soffee U.S. Air Force hoodie (10 winners)

• Outdoor Research suppressor gloves (10 winners)

• Mechanix Wear suppressor cover (10 winners)

• Gear Aid Heroclip (10 winners)

• Nite Ize Radiant 100 key chain light (10 winners)

• Otis Tech 9MM ripcord (10 winners)



“The Exchange is thrilled to celebrate the Air Force’s 76th year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “These giveaways are a great way for the military community to celebrate our Airmen and their commitment to service.”



No purchase is necessary to enter or win. Winners will be selected on or about Oct. 20. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians, retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



Shoppers can also enjoy more Air Force birthday deals in stores and online. Visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads for more weekly promotions.



