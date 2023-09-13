Fort McCoy Commissary supports 2023 RAD by holding special sale at same time

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Commissary holds the Defense Commissary "Hometown Heroes" sidewalk sale...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The Fort McCoy Commissary holds the Defense Commissary "Hometown Heroes" sidewalk sale Sept. 8, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The sale lined up perfectly with the installation's 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day so hundreds of military retirees and family members could participate in the sale. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Commissary a “Hometown Heroes” sidewalk sale Sept. 8 while the installation was holding the 2023 Fort McCoy Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) for hundreds of military retirees.



The sale included deals on snacks, beverages, baking goods, paper products, canned goods, cleaning products, and more, according to a sign for the sale at the store. The sale was a typical effort taken by the Fort McCoy Commissary to support the RAD like it has in past years.



More than 300 miltary retirees and family members attended the 2023 RAD at Fort McCoy, and many of those attendees also likely visited the sale at the commissary.



Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Brent Johnson with the Directorate of Human Resources said the overall event was successful, and he appreciates all the agencies, including the Fort McCoy Commissary, who supported making the day go well.



“I received really good feedback from some of the people who attended again after last year,” Johnson said. “They said it was a little more jam-packed … this year.”



In a Defense Commissary Agency press release discussing September sidewalk sales, an agency representative talked about the savings recipients received.



“Our September stateside sidewalk events offer even greater savings on popular products for our service members and their families,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael Saucedo, senior enlisted advisor to the Defense Commissary Agency director. “These events are part of our ongoing effort to deliver the savings our patrons deserve as we strive to be their grocery provider of choice.”



In addition to RAD visitors going to the commissary, they also were able to visit the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area.



Visit https://www.commissaries.com to learn more about the Defense Commissary Agency. People can also visit www.facebook.com/YourCommissary, DeCA’s Facebook page, where they can post comments and share news, photos and videos.



The Fort McCoy Commissary is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”