The Future is Full of Possibilities

DEVENS, Mass. – The Springfield Recruiting Company held a Future Soldiers Mega Event at Devens RFTA on August 25, 2023. They brought their newest recruits to immerse them in hands-on Engagement Skills Trainer (EST), an essential element in their preparation for basic training.



The Future Soldiers Mega Event was an excellent opportunity for the new recruits to gain hands-on training, build relationships with each other, and learn from seasoned Soldiers. The Soldiers in the recruiting company have assumed the role of mentors to these future Soldiers and are striving to teach them all they can so they are prepared when they go to basic training and transition into Army life. The senior Soldiers shared their personal stories and insights from their field experiences. This event provides these future Soldiers a glimpse of how the U.S. Army operates and what they will be expecting to do when they join.



They utilized the state-of-the-art weapons simulator for M4 & M17 weapons systems at Devens RFTA. Members of the recruiting company briefed the group on the different weapon systems and their functions. They were all given the opportunity to handle a weapon and engage in combat fire using the simulator. They met up with Soldiers from the 743rd Transportation Company and engaged in Light Medium Tactical Vehicles (LMTV) and Humvee training.



CPT Eugny Proshin, Commander of the Springfield Recruiting Company, swore in six recruits at today's event. This milestone marks one of the most significant moments in their lives; it affects them, their recruiters and friends back home.



"I saw the impact I could make [as a Recruiter] and wanted to help others figure out what they wanted to do. It's easy to get stuck in an endless cycle when you don't know where you fit yet, and I realized I could help young people find their place," said 1SGT Noel Espinal when asked why he became a recruiter.



Soldiers share their stories with their friends once they return from basic and technical training, which has a ripple effect, inspiring others to join. The U.S. Army offers promotion incentives to Soldiers who refer individuals to their local recruiting station with the Soldier Referral Program (SRP). The SRP encourages all Soldiers to support recruiting and allows them to share their stories and decisions to serve with their community. Find out more at https://recruiting.army.mil.



Devens RFTA is the premier military installation in New England and the Total Force's primary choice to meet current and emerging requirements.







