Hundreds visit Fort McCoy for 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Hundreds of attendees participate in the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day in building...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Hundreds of attendees participate in the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day in building 2142 on Sept. 8, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. More than 300 military retirees and family members attended the free all-day event at Fort McCoy that included a prayer breakfast, briefings about benefits, giveaways, and more. The Fort McCoy Commissary also held a sidewalk sale and the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area also was open where dozens of attendees visited. Organizers called the event a success were planning on incorporating some aspects of this event into future events. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

More than 300 military retirees and family members visited Fort McCoy on Sept. 8 for the 2023 Retiree Appreciation Day (RAD) at the installation.



The event was centered around building 2472 for a second straight year and was held from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Fort McCoy Retirement Services Officer Brent Johnson with the Directorate of Human Resources called the event a success even though the attendance was slightly lower than 2022.



“I received really good feedback from some of the people who attended again after last year,” Johnson said. “They said it was a little more jam-packed with some of the information they were hoping to get.”



Some of that information was updated information about TriCare healthcare and Social Security, Johnson said.



A new feature to this year’s event was starting the off everything with a prayer breakfast, which was organized by Fort McCoy Garrison Chaplain (Lt. Col). Amy Noble and the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office and others.



“That was a welcomed by many of the attendees,” Johnson said. “There’s a good chance we will do that again.”



At the beginning of the event, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger also welcomed everyone to Fort McCoy and thanked them for their service, and more.



“Everyone needs a support system — whether it’s a spouse, a family, a military community, neighbors, friends, children — everyone needs that support system to move them forward in life,” Messenger said. “And the military provides that through these forums, the Retirement Services Office, and all the benefits that come with it. It is designed for you to understand your benefits that you have earned over time and to use them effectively. So thank you for being here. Thank you for serving.”



“It’s because of everyone sitting in this room who serve loyally and proudly and the families who served with them to make us the greatest nation in the world,” Messenger said. “Thank you for your service for what you've done. It’s incredible. It’s awesome. I’m incredibly humbled to be standing in front of a great group of professionals who have made this possible.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, Fort McCoy Garrison command sergeant major, also addressed the group.



“It is an honor, and it’s a privilege to do this,” Calarco said. “This is my first time here at this event. This is my first assignment at Fort McCoy. I have had the pleasure of coming here during my Army Reserve career, but never in the winter. … So , I’m going to give you some math numbers. … I'm going to do some napkin math. I’m not great at it, but here I go.



“There’s 334 million Americans from the last census … and actively serving now — it might surprise you a little bit — it’s only 1.34 million,” Calarco said. “And when I say active, I don’t mean just count on one. I mean Reserve, National Guard, active duty, and all the services. That’s all we have as a force. If you break that down, they say that we're the one percenters. We’re actually the half of one-percenters of this great nation who have made the calling since the 1970s.



“I really appreciate being in this room,” Calarco said. “It’s an honor to stand with amongst so many people who are from prior service, … and I just truly, from the bottom of my heart, … thank each and every one of you.”



The Fort McCoy Challenge Academy Color Guard performed the posting of the colors for the event, and the Wisconsin Secretary of Veteran Affairs also spoke during the event with many others.



Besides the main location where briefings were taking place, attendees could also go to the Fort McCoy Commissary for a special sidewalk sale that was taking place.



Visitors also were treated to a special opening of the Fort McCoy Commemorative Area. Dozens of the attendees took time to visit the area’s attractions that included the Fort McCoy History Center, Veterans Memorial Plaza, Equipment Park, and numerous historical buildings.



“The ultimate goal of the Retiree Appreciation Day is to bring together those military retirees and give them an opportunity to receive some of the most up-to-date information on the benefits they are entitled to with a seminar setting followed by a retiree benefits vendor expo,” Johnson said. “I think we accomplished that with this event, and we’ll work to make the next one even better.”



More information is available by calling the Fort McCoy Soldier for Life/Retirement Services Office at 800-452-0923, or by e-mail at usarmy.mccoy.imcom-central.mbx.dhr-rso@mail.mil or brent.r.johnson6.civ@army.mil.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”