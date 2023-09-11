Pacific Partnership 2023 Arrives in Samoa

APIA, Samoa – USS Jackson (LCS 6) has arrived in Apia, Samoa in support of Pacific Partnership, the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Pacific, Sept. 13.



Pacific Partnership 2023 enables participants to work together to enhance disaster response capabilities and foster new and enduring friendships in Samoa.



In collaboration with Samoa, Pacific Partnership’s mission is to conduct tailored humanitarian and civic preparedness activities in areas such as engineering, disaster response, public health, and Samoan outreach events.



“This year’s mission features nearly 1500 personnel. It is a joint effort on behalf of Australia, Canada, Chile, Japan, Republic of Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States,” said Royal Navy Captain Joe Dransfield, deputy mission commander. “Here in Samoa, the New Zealand Defense Force and Royal Navy partners will join the U.S.-led stop.”



While in Apia, PP23 will provide tailored medical care focusing on subject-matter exchanges and community education; constructing and reconstruction of critical infrastructures and knowledge exchanges with exercises covering disaster response and humanitarian assistance. Additionally, the U.S. Pacific Fleet woodwind ensemble will perform in a variety of community engagements.



“We’re delighted to be a part of the Pacific Partnership 2023," said Noriko Horiuchi, chargé d'affaires of the U.S. Embassy in Samoa. "The great outreach and connections between the U.S. and Samoa over the next few days will continue to enhance our great relationship. As well as the crew of the USS Jackson, PP23 will bring musicians, a veterinarian, medical personnel, engineers scoping future projects, and a team of Humanitarian and Disaster Relief experts.”



As part of PP23, the mission team will conduct missions throughout Southeast Asia and the South Pacific Islands.



For more information about Pacific Partnership visit www.facebook.com/pacificpartnership, www.instagram.com/pacific_partnership/ or https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/C-LGWP. Pacific Partnership public affairs can be reached via email at publicaffairs.pp23@gmail.com.

