The Force Behind the Work: Telling the Story of Blue Grass Chemical Activity- Mark D.

This commemorative series highlights the stories of the Blue Grass Chemical Activity workforce with personal accounts, reflections, and experiences with the sunsetting organization and its contribution to destroying the chemical weapons stockpile. This article is with Mark D., the treaty compliance officer, who has spent over a decade with BGCA. The Blue Grass Chemical Activity supported the delivery of chemical munitions to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant for destruction. It was also responsible for safely and securely storing the chemical weapons stockpile at Blue Grass Army Depot. BGCAPP destroyed the last chemical weapon in storage at BGCA on July 7, 2023. On August 9, 2023, the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons verified that no chemical munitions remain in storage at BGCA.

Name: Mark D



Duty Title: Treaty Compliance Officer



Time at BGCA: 12 years



Job Duties: As the Treaty Compliance Officer, I help ensure that Blue Grass Chemical Activity (BGCA) complies with the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) Treaty signed back in 1997. Over 100 countries signed the Treaty, and it helps keep us safe because it helps us follow the laws of the agreement that were set in place to destroy chemical warfare. I ensure we are adhering to this Treaty signed nearly 30 years ago.



Most Enjoyable Aspect of Job: I enjoy the people I have met and made friends with and the mission. Knowing that I am helping the United States safely destroy its chemical weapons stockpile is very satisfying. My coworkers are a great part of the job, including everyone I have worked with, especially Donnie Philbeck. I was very close to Donnie and miss him.



View of BGCA's Mission: The Chemical Weapons Convention Treaty and BGCA's mission align with one another as it is part of our mission for the safe, secure storage of chemical weapons, and the CWC says that we must destroy those weapons. We move the chemical weapons over to the destruction facility safely and securely, making BGCA vital to the Treaty.



Greatest Accomplishment: Becoming a supervisor for civilians and learning the difference between supervising civilians versus supervising soldiers. Once I realized I could do this proficiently, it motivated me to reach further into my career to get me to where I am now.



Favorite BGCA Memory: Donnie was part of many of my favorite memories, but one of my first memories was in the very beginning when Dana (Human Resources) called me with the offer to work at BGCA. The cheerfulness in her voice just made me excited and hopeful that this a great place to work where we can have fun and do meaningful and enjoyable things. Then, when I got here and met Dana, she was right; it has been a great place to work.



Amazing Anecdote: I have been working with Chemical Weapons for nearly 40 years! I enlisted in the military in 1984 and was in the Chemical Corps during my Military career. On the civilian side, my previous installation was at the Anniston Army Depot. I worked for the Anniston Chemical Activity as a Toxic Material Handler and worked my way up into different roles for several years before coming to BGCA. Once Anniston was going away, I interviewed for the Toxic Material Supervisor here. I worked in that position for a few years and then was promoted again to the Field Operations Division Chief before my current position as a Treaty Officer.



Plans for the Future: I want to continue my service as I am close to retirement. I want to continue with the Army at Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville, Alabama, and work as a Treaty Officer for the Chemical Accountability Safety Office. Alabama would be an ideal choice for me because we have so many family ties there, and it would be great to be closer to everyone.



Final Thoughts: Watching people grow professionally and personally at BGCA has been incredible. I have seen many people promoted that I used to supervise, and it makes me proud of their accomplishments, almost like I helped them grow.