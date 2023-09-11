Ten new LARs join Joint Munitions Command’s workforce

Ten Joint Munitions Command employees recently learned the ins and outs before embarking on roles as logistics assistance representatives.



LARs serve as JMC liaisons to operational and tactical units. Their responsibilities encompass supporting Army Materiel Command, JMC, and Army Field Support Brigade and Battalion priorities, resolving logistics challenges, and providing actionable intelligence and relevant reports.



“You are the absolute experts when it comes to ammunition,” said Nate Hawley, who is the director of the Munitions and Logistics Readiness Center for JMC. “What you do every day makes an impact.”



LARs deliver logistics and munitions expertise at the tactical point of need. Effective management of equipment, time, and resources is crucial. LARs continually strive to enhance the readiness of Soldiers and units, and they’re available whenever and wherever needed. These efforts bolster JMC's reputation as the foremost authority for munitions and logistics readiness. Another important aspect is building bonds with others.



“You have to have relationships to be successful,” said Jason A. Huffman, who is the chief of the Logistics Support Division for JMC.



LARs wear many hats. They’re coaches, mentors, teachers, and trainers all rolled into one. They work across the globe, and their presence not only ensures that the right knowledge and resources are available at the right time but also instills confidence in the Soldiers they support.



These experts are genuine representatives of JMC’s mission, and LARs have complete backing from the command.



“Remember, you always have a team supporting you here at headquarters,” Hawley said.



Dan Brown, the director of the Quality Assurance Directorate for JMC, echoed Hawley.



“We’re here to support you not just from an operational standpoint but from a personal standpoint and a professional standpoint,” Brown said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.12.2023 Date Posted: 09.12.2023 07:53 Story ID: 453227 Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ten new LARs join Joint Munitions Command’s workforce, by Matthew Wheaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.