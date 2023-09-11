NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Hosts Leadership Training

MANAMA, BAHRAIN – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain hosted its first leadership off-site training, on 26 July 2023, to cultivate key leadership traits and discuss future innovation across the command.



The off-site training enabled NAVSUP FLC Bahrain leaders, including the command military leadership, department heads, and supervisors to step away from their daily operations to learn more about leadership styles, and effective communication strategies, and dive into practical applications of Get Real Get Better (GRGB) principles within their departments.



The NAVSUP FLC Bahrain team has a critical mission to provide full spectrum operational logistics support and quality of life programs to Navy, Joint and Coalition Warfighter, DoD civilians, and their families in the 5th Fleet area of responsibility (AOR). Reevaluating communication and leadership skills within the command ensures the team is successful and sustains a mission readiness environment.



“A strong team is more productive, innovative, and resilient,” said Captain Alex Wallace, III, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain commanding officer. “To provide the best support to the warfighter and mission partners, we need to foster an environment of synergy and collaboration.”



The Navy’s GRGB initiative drives our leadership to develop and cultivate our sailors, civilians, and local national workforce. Effective leadership topics that were discussed were: “Build Learning Teams and Encourage Learning through Trust & Respect,” “Changes taking place: the Challenges and Expectations,” and “Embracing ‘The Red’ Mindset.” Creating strong teams and forging trust are the building blocks of the successful execution of the GRGB philosophy. The leaders explored ways to create safe spaces for identifying and embracing “the red,” self-identified improvement and growth areas that work towards sustained long-term solutions.



Naval Support Activity Bahrain’s Navy Chaplains Religious Enrichment Development Operations (CREDO) det Bahrain program team joined NAVSUP FLC Bahrain leadership to facilitate team-building exercises during the training. Attendees increased their familiarity with their own personal leadership skills by participating in a personality tool assessment and discussion to bring awareness to how the command team learns and processes information. This sequentially aids in the understanding of ways to support flourishment within the department personnel. CREDO team members Chaplain Travis Armes and Mr. Louis Urban educated team members on the skills needed to support staff with signs of stress and ways to avoid on-the-job pressure.



“Our leaders were able to strengthen their leadership skills with an exceptional day of training from our NAVSUP FLCB team and CREDO det Bahrain,” said Commander John Bing, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Executive Officer. “Ensuring we create a venue of effective communication within our team is essential for swift problem solving and operational readiness.”



“Armed with knowledge, we have a foundation; when we apply this information, we fuel transformation,” said Mr. Gerald Bridgers, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Director of Transportation. “Yet an abundance of information without application can only lead to frustration. The power of knowledge comes from its use, not its mere possession.”



