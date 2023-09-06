MILITARY STAR Celebrates the Air Force’s 76th Birthday with One-Day Only Savings

Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and MILITARY STAR® are celebrating the U.S. Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and MILITARY STAR® are celebrating the U.S. Air Force’s 76th birthday with one-day-only savings for cardmembers Sept. 18. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service and MILITARY STAR® are celebrating the U.S. Air Force’s 76th birthday with one-day-only savings for cardmembers Sept. 18.



Savings when using MILITARY STAR on Sept. 18 include:



• 10 cents off every gallon of gas (including branded fuel at select Expresses).

• 15% off any food purchase at participating Exchange restaurants instead of the everyday 10% discount

• $10 off Exchange mall concessions or kiosk purchases of $25 or more (coupon required).



“The Exchange is thrilled to celebrate 76 years of the U.S. Air Force with these special savings for military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “Airmen and their families around the world go above and beyond for their country, and it is an honor to serve them.”



The MILITARY STAR card offers fair and flexible terms, including one low APR for everyone, regardless of credit score, and no annual, late or over-limit fees. Active-duty military members are eligible for additional benefits such as a 0%-interest Military Clothing plan for qualifying uniform basics.



Additional benefits for MILITARY STAR cardmembers include:



• Rewards program with unlimited 2% rewards earned on purchases. (Rewards exclude the Military Clothing Plan.)

• Reduced-interest deployment plan with no payments.

• Free standard shipping on all ShopMyExchange.com and myNavyExchange.com orders.



The MILITARY STAR card is accepted at all exchanges, commissaries and online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com. Eligible active-duty service members, dependents, retirees, Department of Defense civilians, retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can apply for a MILITARY STAR card.



For more information about the card, visit https://aafes.media/MilStarPA.



For more deals and savings, visit ShopMyExchange.com/savings-center/weekly-ads to view the weekly sales and specials.



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



