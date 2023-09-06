Jason Henderson took his oath to join the Air Force Reserves on May 24, 2023. Henderson is a native of Dallas, Texas where he graduated from Cedar Hill High School and is now attending Texas Tech for a computer engineering degree. The Development and Training Flight member was influenced by a family member’s story to join the Air Force.

Q: What military member influenced you to join?

A: “My cousin is the one who influenced me to join. He is a retired Marine who now teaches gun safety classes on military installations. He would show me and my friends his collection of guns and share his stories from his time in the service. That’s what jumpstarted my interest in joining.”

Q: What were some of the things they did or said that impacted your decision?

A: “My cousin told me about how when he retired it set him up for the rest of his life. He’s living in a nice house in a nice neighborhood, and he said that they paid for schooling, and told me about all the benefits that he was getting.”

Q: Why did you decide to join the Air Force Reserves?

A: “I looked at all the benefits that me and my family would receive, and wanted to do something for everybody. And I felt that it was the right thing to do at the time.”

Q: What advice would you have to service members to help encourage people to continue the cycle?

A: “Start with the younger generations and tell them that the military isn’t all violence, let them know that they won’t always be yelled at and mistreated. Then talk about all the different benefits you receive and all the experiences you have gained.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 11:14 Story ID: 453143 Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Build your Legacy, by Amn Justin Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.