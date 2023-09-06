Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    36th Wing celebrates Honor Guard Ceremony

    YIGO, GUAM

    09.11.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Akeem Campbell 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    An Honor Guard ceremony was held at Andersen Air Force Base, Sept 8, 2023. The ceremony celebrates the arrival of new Honor Guardsmen. Honor Guardsmen not only perform funeral details, they perform a variety of other details such as retirements, colors team, sword cordons and more.

    Date Taken: 09.11.2023
    Date Posted: 09.11.2023 01:07
    Story ID: 453105
    Location: YIGO, GU 
    Ceremony
    tradition
    Honor Guard
    Andersen
    36th Wing

