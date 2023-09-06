An Honor Guard ceremony was held at Andersen Air Force Base, Sept 8, 2023. The ceremony celebrates the arrival of new Honor Guardsmen. Honor Guardsmen not only perform funeral details, they perform a variety of other details such as retirements, colors team, sword cordons and more.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.11.2023 01:07 Story ID: 453105 Location: YIGO, GU Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 36th Wing celebrates Honor Guard Ceremony, by SrA Akeem Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.