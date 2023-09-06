926th Wing welcomes its new commander

Courtesy Photo | Col. Jason Reiss assumes command of the 926th Wing during a ceremony Sept. 10, 2023,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Col. Jason Reiss assumes command of the 926th Wing during a ceremony Sept. 10, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Brig. Gen. Regina Sabric, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. -- The 926th Wing welcomed its new commander during an assumption of command ceremony Sept. 10, 2023, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Brig. Gen. Regina Sabric, 10th Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony where Col. Jason Reiss took command over the U.S. Air Force Warfare Center-associate unit.



“As the 10th Air Force commander, I have the privilege of handing over the guidon to leaders like you and then getting out of your way and watching you lead,” Sabric said addressing the new leader during the ceremony. “As I look through your career, your leadership is clearly evident. Your experiences have led you here to take command of the 926th. I have no doubt you will do well.”



Reiss is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flight hours in fighter aircraft including the T-38 Talon and F-15 Eagle. He’s an F-15E evaluator, instructor pilot and comes to the 926th after serving as commander for the 414th Fighter Group, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina.



“Gen. Sabric, thanks for entrusting me to take the wing and we accept your challenge to make it better,” Reiss said.



Reiss assumes command of the wing after the former commander, Col. Sean Rassas, retired in June. Col. Michael Cabral, 926th Wing deputy commander, served in the interim. During their tenure, the wing stood up the 706th Aggressor Squadron. The wing became unit equipped for the first time since relocating from Louisiana after it recently accepted its first three F-16 Falcon aircraft to the 706th AGRS. Also, during this time, the 460th Test and Evaluation Squadron was reactivated after 41 years and the 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron opened their Phoenix Aircraft Maintenance Unit.



“The wing is in great shape and postured for future success,” Sabric said. “Your team is ready! They’re doing the mission every day and they’re absolutely crushing it. Immerse yourself in the mission, immerse yourself in the airmen, and have fun.”



Col. Reiss is a 1998 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy and entered the U.S. Air Force in 1998 after receiving an inter-service transfer. His previous duties include Weapons Officer at the squadron and wing levels, and Director of Operations for both reserve and active component squadrons. In his civilian capacity, Reiss is a pilot for a commercial airline.



“To the men and women of the 926th Wing, thank you for entrusting me with this responsibility,” Reiss added. “Let’s move forward together, crush obstacles, while taking on Gen. Sabric’s charge, and taking care of our people every step of the way!”