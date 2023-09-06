Army Reserve Activates New Unit in Europe

Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Friedberg | Acting Commander Lt. Col. Daniel Garcia (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Marshall Smith...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Daniel Friedberg | Acting Commander Lt. Col. Daniel Garcia (left), and Command Sgt. Maj. Marshall Smith (right), unfurl the unit colors marking the activation of the 163rd Regional Support Group. Soldiers of the 7th Mission Support Command participated in the ceremony, officiated by Brig. Gen. Karen Monday-Gresham, Commander of the 7th MSC, at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany, Sept. 9, 2023. The 163rd Regional Support Group provides command and control, and administration support structure in support of America's Army Reserve and U.S. Army Europe and Africa. For more stories and information about America's Army Reserve in Europe, follow us on Facebook @7thmsc. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany - The 7th Mission Support Command bid farewell to the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade and welcomed the163rd Regional Support Group during a combined ceremony, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023 at Daenner Kaserne, Kaiserslautern, Germany.



“Today is special because we are a part of history," said Brig. Gen. Karen Monday - Gresham, the 7th MSC commander. "After years of faithful and successful service, we bid a fond farewell to the 361st Civil Affairs Brigade."



Since the unit's reactivation in Sept. 2010, the 361st maintained a role as the only forward-stationed civil affairs element in the Reserve component, provided units in support of Operation Enduring Freedom (2012,) and supported dozens of U.S. Army Europe and Africa exercises, engaging with NATO Allies and partners.



Monday - Gresham welcomed the command team and the newly activated 163rd Regional Support Group. "We are also fortunate to stand up a new brigade, the 163rd Regional Support Group,” she said.



Greater than two-thirds of the sustainment resources and capabilities for the total Army reside in the Army Reserve. The unit, headquartered at Camp Normandy, Grafenwoehr, Germany, is responsible for the management of sustainment and logistics assets in support of U.S. Army Europe - Africa missions in the region.



Units activating with the 163rd RSG include the 97th Chemical Battalion, the 729th Transportation Battalion, and the 783rd Military Police Battalion.



The 7th MSC is the only forward-headquartered U.S. Army Reserve command in Europe. Comprised of 25 units across Germany and Italy, the 7th provides ready, capable, units of action in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa missions throughout the theater. For more stories about and information on America’s Army Reserve in Europe, follow us on Facebook @7thMSC.