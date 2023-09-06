Ceremony to recognize first female wing commander for the 152nd Airlift Wing set to take place Sept. 9, 2023

The ceremony to recognize the first female Wing Commander for the 152nd Airlift Wing is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Nevada Air National Guard Base in Reno.



Col. Catherine M. Grush is set to become the commander of the 152nd Airlift Wing in an assumption of command ceremony.



Grush began her career as a pilot for the NVANG’s 192nd Airlift Squadron in 2001. She went on to become the first NVANG pilot in history to break the 1,000-hour mark of combat flying hours. She was the commander of the 152nd Maintenance Operations Flight from March 2008 through September of 2009 – going on to be the 152nd Maintenance Squadron Commander. Her ability to think strategically and her personal drive earned her a position as the Weapon Systems Manager for C-130 aircraft at Joint Base Andrews, Md. from October 2014 through August 2015. She came back to the 152nd Airlift Wing to run the Maintenance Squadron again and then worked several different positions at the Nevada National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Carson City, Nev. She has amassed more than 2,000 flight hours and has multiple overseas deployments to include serving in OPERATIONS CORONET OAK, ENDURING FREEDOM and IRAQI FREEDOM.



Women have historically made up less than 20 percent of the Nevada Air National Guard, but that is changing. According to statistics provided by the Nevada Air National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Office, 33 percent of incoming recruits this year were women. That marks the fourth consecutive year of more than 30 percent incoming recruits being women.



For assistance, call Senior Master Sgt. Paula Macomber 775-788-4515.

